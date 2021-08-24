Hidden Fractals MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").
Indicator Inputs:
- Indicator Color
- Indicator Width
Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals
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Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.
Sincerely yours,
Chris
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