Swap Spread Time
- Utilities
- Sergey Chepurnykh
- Version: 1.0
Convenient information line on the chart.
- Displays the cost of the point depending on the selected volume (selection in the settings)
- Displays a swap of short and long trades depending on the selected volume. Shows a triple swap and indicates the day of the week on which it is charged
- Displays the current spread for the current instrument
- Displays the remaining time until the next bar on the current timeframe.
In the settings you can choose the color, font size, placement and volume.
Do the job !