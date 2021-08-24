Hidden Ichimoku MT5

4

This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

  • Tenkan-sen
  • Kijun-sen 
  • Senkou Span B

    Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku

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    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.   

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

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    Reviews 1
    RABMAN
    14
    RABMAN 2022.10.05 12:05 
     

    I wanted this to use the lagging chikou span only . One problem is I can't delete the orchid colour of the Senko span B! Otherwise it is fine

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    RABMAN
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    RABMAN 2022.10.05 12:05 
     

    I wanted this to use the lagging chikou span only . One problem is I can't delete the orchid colour of the Senko span B! Otherwise it is fine

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