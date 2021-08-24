Hidden Ichimoku MT5

This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

Tenkan-sen

Kijun-sen

Senkou Span B

Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku

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Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.

Sincerely yours,

Chris

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