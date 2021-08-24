Hidden MACD MT5

This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").\

Indicator Inputs:

  • Fast EMA Period
  • Slow EMA Period 
  • Signal SMA Period
  • Apply To

    Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.    

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************



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