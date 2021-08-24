Hidden MACD MT5

This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").\

Indicator Inputs:

Fast EMA Period

Slow EMA Period

Signal SMA Period

Apply To

Information on "MACD" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd

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Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.

Sincerely yours,

Chris

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