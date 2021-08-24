Hidden Moving Average MT5

This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

  • MA Period
  • MA Shift 
  • MA Method
  • MA Apply To

    Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.   

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************


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