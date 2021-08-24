Hidden OBV MT5

This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

  • Apply To

    Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.   

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************


    Recommended products
    GEX Options Radar
    Florent Moreau
    Utilities
    GEX Options Radar — Options-Based Market Structure for US Indices (NDX / SPX) GEX Options Radar displays real-time-ish key levels derived from market maker positioning in index options — directly on your USTEC or US500 chart, with no paid data subscription required. What it calculates Zero Gamma (Gamma Flip) — the price level where dealers' net gamma exposure flips from positive to negative. Above it: "long gamma" regime (volatility typically dampened). Below it: "short gamma" regime (moves ofte
    FREE
    DataForge Instrument Passport and Bar Exporter
    Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
    Utilities
    DataForge exports MetaTrader 5 bars to a CSV file, and writes into that file what the data actually contains. It does not trade. It places no orders, reads no positions, and requires no account permissions. It reads history and writes a text file. WHAT THE EXPORT WRITES 1. An instrument passport, placed in the CSV header    Digits, point, contract size, tick value, tick size, and the minimum, step and maximum lot are written as comment lines at the top of the file. Export the same symbol fro
    FREE
    Hidden RSI MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
    FREE
    Liquidity Seeker
    Augustine Mwathi
    Utilities
    Liquidity Seeker EA  Why You MUST Have This EA Unlock the power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with the most advanced Smart Money Concept trading system available. This EA transforms complex institutional trading concepts into automated precision, giving you the unfair advantage that professional traders use to consistently profit from liquidity manipulation and market structure shifts. START trading WITH market makers using their own playbook. You don't need to do much other than to
    FREE
    Time to Close Candle
    German David Nino Cifuentes
    Utilities
    TimeToClose The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading. Key Features: Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close. Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization. Simple and user-friendly configuration. Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to pro
    FREE
    Vertical horizontal lines
    Lorenz Haemmerli
    Indicators
    Daily Time Lines Indicator for MT5 Daily Time Lines is a simple and powerful chart tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically draws vertical and horizontal lines at a specific time each day. Perfect for marking session opens, key levels, or important trading moments directly on your chart. Main Features Automatic daily vertical line at a selected time Optional horizontal line starting from the same point Horizontal line can end: At the end of the day Or extend for a customizable number of future d
    FREE
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
    FREE
    Rainbow MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
    FREE
    Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
    Md Golam Murshed
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
    FREE
    Know the Candle Close Time
    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
    FREE
    Skin for EA MT5
    Nina Yermolenko
    Utilities
    This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, tak
    FREE
    Instant Close All Charts
    Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
    Utilities
    ️ Instant Close All Charts – MT5 Utility Script One-Click Solution to Instantly Close Every Chart Window in MetaTrader 5 Managing too many open chart windows in MetaTrader 5 can slow down your platform, clutter your workspace, and reduce productivity. Instant Close All Charts is a lightweight, ultra-fast MT5 utility script designed to close all open chart windows with a single click — clean, safe, and efficient. Download MT5 EA Products Whether you're a trader working with dozens of charts or
    FREE
    The Ultimate Risk Calculator
    Elias Jose Vielma Molina
    Utilities
    Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
    FREE
    LT Donchian Channel
    Thiago Duarte
    4.86 (7)
    Indicators
    Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
    FREE
    Shadow Flare MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 5. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
    Noiros Tech
    4.71 (7)
    Indicators
    YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
    FREE
    BoletaMiniPanel
    PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
    FREE
    Candle Status Pro
    Michael Joller
    Indicators
    Candle Status Pro – Multi-Timeframe Candle Status for MetaTrader 5 Candle Status Pro is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the status of both the last closed candle and the current active candle across multiple timeframes in a clean and easy-to-read panel. Instead of displaying a countdown timer, the indicator visualizes the direction of each candle using colored candle icons. This allows you to instantly see whether the last or current candle of any selected
    FREE
    YKL Monte Carlo Simulation
    Ygor Keller Luccas
    Indicators
    Indicador Monte Carlo Simulation Indicador faz uma regressão linear nos preços de fechamento do ativo escolhido e gera uma simulação de Monte Carlo de N preços aleatórios para definir 3 níveis de sobrecompra e 3 níveis de sobrevenda. O primeiro processo é a Regressão Linear dos preços de fechamento do ativo, no qual é regido pela equação: Y = aX + b + R Onde   Y   é o valor do ativo escolhido,  X   é o tempo,   a   é a inclinação da reta,   b   é a intersecção da reta e   R   é o resíduo. O resí
    FREE
    MultiCurrencyLite MT5
    Hao-Wei Lee
    Utilities
    Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
    FREE
    VWAP Anchor Tool
    Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
    Indicators
    Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.88 (24)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
    Alexandre Vincent Traber
    Indicators
    Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
    FREE
    Coral Indi
    Dinh Duong Luong
    Indicators
    Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
    FREE
    Position Selective Close MT5
    Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
    Utilities
    The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
    FREE
    Phoenix Delta Volume
    Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
    Indicators
    This is the Phoenix Institutional SMC Dashboard (Emerald-Teal Edition). It is engineered to provide retail traders with the same "Volume-at-Price" clarity used by institutional desks. Below is a full breakdown of the benefits, the high-confluence logic for entries, and how to manage your trades using the current visual engine. Strategic Benefits to the User Sentiment over Price: Most indicators only look at where the price is. This dashboard tells you how much effort (Volume Delta) was required
    FREE
    MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
    Som Prakash Gehlot
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
    FREE
    SphereSample
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Utilities
    The script SphereSample.mq5 illustrates control of graphic objects using the classes from the Standard Library (Base class of objects array CArrayObj , CChartObjectText ).
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (215)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (670)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (166)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
    Astro Trade MT5
    Indra Maulana
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.57 (51)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    EA Auditor
    Stephen J Martret
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
    Trade Command Center
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Trading Panel PRO MT5
    Prime Horizon
    Utilities
    Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
    More from author
    Hidden Zig Zag MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the vertical line. This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from th
    FREE
    Hidden Fractals
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we hav
    FREE
    Hidden Zig Zag
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the panel ("Hidden Candles"). This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some mo
    FREE
    Hidden ATR
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period  Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same
    FREE
    Hidden Bollinger Bands
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width  Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
    FREE
    Hidden OBV
    Christian Ricard
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
    FREE
    Hidden Ichimoku MT5
    Christian Ricard
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
    FREE
    Hidden V0lume MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar. Indicator Inputs: No inputs for this indicator Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a commun
    FREE
    Hidden Fractals MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width  Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we ha
    FREE
    Hidden Ichimoku
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
    FREE
    Hidden Parabolic SAR MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
    FREE
    Hidden MACD MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").\ Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community
    FREE
    Hidden Bollinger Bands MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
    FREE
    Hidden CCI MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
    FREE
    Hidden V0lume
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar. Indicator Inputs: No inputs for this indicator Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a commun
    FREE
    Hidden Stochastic
    Christian Ricard
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Stochastic  oscillator  (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your
    FREE
    Hidden CCI
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
    FREE
    Hidden Moving Average
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden Parabolic SAR
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
    FREE
    Hidden Moving Average MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden RSI
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
    FREE
    Hidden MACD
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden Alligator
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
    FREE
    Hidden RSI MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
    FREE
    Hidden Alligator MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
    FREE
    Hidden ATR MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same o
    FREE
    Retracement Watcher
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
    Retracement Watcher MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
    Hidden Stochastic MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Stochastic oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your f
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review