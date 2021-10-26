Hidden Zig Zag MT5

This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the vertical line.

This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators".

Indicator Inputs:

  • Depth
  • Deviation
  • Backstep

    Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.    

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************



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    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
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    Utilities
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