Hidden CCI MT5

This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

  • Period
  • Apply To

    Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.   

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************


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