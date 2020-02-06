Hidden Stochastic

This indicator allows to hide Stochastic oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

% K Period

% D Period

Slowing

Apply To

Method

Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator

