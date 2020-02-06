Hidden Stochastic
- Indicators
- Christian Ricard
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 6 September 2021
This indicator allows to hide Stochastic oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").
Indicator Inputs:
- % K Period
- % D Period
- Slowing
- Apply To
- Method
Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator
*************************************************************
Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.
Sincerely yours,
Chris
*************************************************************
Guter Indikator. Aber arbeitet genau im H1 Chart.Sind einige gute dabei. TOLL LG.Kurt