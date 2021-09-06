Hidden Alligator

This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

Jaws Period

Jaws Shift

Teeth Period

Teeth Shift

Lips Period

Lips Shift

Method

Apply To

Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator

*************************************************************

Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.

Sincerely yours,

Chris

*************************************************************



