Hidden Alligator
- Indicators
- Christian Ricard
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 6 September 2021
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").
Indicator Inputs:
- Jaws Period
- Jaws Shift
- Teeth Period
- Teeth Shift
- Lips Period
- Lips Shift
- Method
- Apply To
Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator
*************************************************************
Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.
Sincerely yours,
Chris
*************************************************************