Retracement Watcher

This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader.

In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time.

In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the retracement and direction of the possible rebound) is represented inside a panel who can be moved freely as needed.  in addition, this one allow you to activate the Fibonacci tool with the selected levels and allows you to send alerts if desired.  For more, the retracement number changes color when the price looks to be rejected by a selected level of a precise timeframe. The alerts/notifications are based on these events:  1) When price reach a selected level.  2) When then looks to be rejected by a selected level when time reach 75-90% of a precise timeframe.  This tool is base on ZigZag indicator and the settings can be changed according to your needs.

This version include:

  • Option panel for easy selections
  • Possibility to enable/disable de Fibonacci tool from the panel
  • Access the data of all desired timeframes at the same
  • Select the desired timeframes and Fibonacci levels
  • Retracement % in real time
  • Alerts and notifications if desire

Indicator Inputs:

  • Fibonacci object color
  • Possible rejection color 

Options panel Inputs:

  • Selection of timeframes
  • Selection of Fibonacci levels
  • ZigZag Depth, Deviation and Backstep
  • Alert (on/off)
  • Notifications (on/off)

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Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.   

Sincerely yours,

Chris

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Hidden Zig Zag MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the vertical line. This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from th
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Hidden OBV MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
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Hidden Fractals
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we hav
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Hidden Zig Zag
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the panel ("Hidden Candles"). This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some mo
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Hidden ATR
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period  Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same
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Hidden Bollinger Bands
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width  Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
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Hidden OBV
Christian Ricard
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
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Hidden Ichimoku MT5
Christian Ricard
4 (1)
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
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Hidden V0lume MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar. Indicator Inputs: No inputs for this indicator Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a commun
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Hidden Fractals MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width  Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we ha
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Hidden Ichimoku
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
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Hidden Parabolic SAR MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
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Hidden MACD MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").\ Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community
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Hidden Bollinger Bands MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
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Hidden CCI MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
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Hidden V0lume
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar. Indicator Inputs: No inputs for this indicator Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a commun
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Hidden Stochastic
Christian Ricard
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Stochastic  oscillator  (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your
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Hidden CCI
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
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Hidden Moving Average
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
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Hidden Parabolic SAR
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
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Hidden Moving Average MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
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Hidden RSI
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
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Hidden MACD
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
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Hidden Alligator
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
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Hidden RSI MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
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Hidden Alligator MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
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Hidden ATR MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same o
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Retracement Watcher MT5
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
Hidden Stochastic MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide Stochastic oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your f
FREE
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