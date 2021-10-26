Hidden Zig Zag

This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the panel ("Hidden Candles").

This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators".

Indicator Inputs:

Depth

Deviation

Backstep

Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537

