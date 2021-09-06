Hidden V0lume
- Indicators
- Christian Ricard
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 6 September 2021
This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar.
Indicator Inputs:
- No inputs for this indicator
Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260
