Hidden Ichimoku

This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").

Indicator Inputs:

  • Tenkan-sen
  • Kijun-sen 
  • Senkou Span B

    Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku

