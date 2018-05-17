Laguerre BoB AM

The indicator improves the idea implemented in the standard Bulls and Bears indicator.

This indicator displays the difference between the High and Low for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel constructed at the maximum and minimum prices, which are smoothed by Laguerre method.

The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the High for the current period is greater than the average of the High prices.

This situation in most cases indicates an increase in the value of the asset, and vice versa.

To enter the market, wait for the first bar, at which the indicator value is greater or less than zero, and set a pending order to overcome the bar's High or Low.

The indicator does not re-paint on fully formed bars.

The indicator is easy to set and efficient on trendy market segments.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future. To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received. It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andrii Matviievskyi







P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



