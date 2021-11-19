BuySellLimit N Grid MT5

BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPending – if 'true', all pending orders are deleted.

BuyLimit – if 'true', Buy Limit order is opened.

SellLimit – if 'true', Sell Limit order is opened.

InitLot – initial lot.

LotCoeff – if 1, all pending orders have the same lot size.

InitStep – difference between two consecutive orders in points.

StepCoeff – step coefficient.

NumOfOrders – number of orders.

Slippage – allowed slippage.

MagicNum – magic number.

Attention: