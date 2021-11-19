BuySellLimit N Grid MT5

BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

  • DeleteAllPending – if 'true', all pending orders are deleted.
  • BuyLimit – if 'true', Buy Limit order is opened.
  • SellLimit – if 'true', Sell Limit order is opened.
  • InitLot – initial lot.
  • LotCoeff – if 1, all pending orders have the same lot size.
  • InitStep – difference between two consecutive orders in points.
  • StepCoeff – step coefficient.
  • NumOfOrders – number of orders.
  • Slippage – allowed slippage.
  • MagicNum – magic number.

Attention:

  • If DeleteAllPendings=true, the script is able to delete existing pending orders for the current currency pair only.
  • You have to Allow automated trading on the Expert Advisors tab (Tools->Options).
  • In the input window, you have to allow auto trading.
