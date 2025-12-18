SmartLot Manager

SmartLot Manager is an interactive panel for quick lot calculation and placing pending and market orders directly from the chart.

Features:

  • Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones.

  • Real-time Calculation: When SL/TP levels are changed, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Points / %).

  • Execution: Open an order by clicking a button on a graphical line. Supports main order types.

  • Risk Management: Built-in module for working with dynamic lot (percentage of deposit) or fixed volume.

  • Individual Magic: Ability to specify a unique Magic number for each order separately.

Does not work in the Strategy Tester. To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the description header.

