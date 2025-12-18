SmartLot Manager is an interactive panel for quick lot calculation and placing pending and market orders directly from the chart.

Features:

Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones.

Real-time Calculation: When SL/TP levels are changed, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Points / %).

Execution: Open an order by clicking a button on a graphical line. Supports main order types.

Risk Management: Built-in module for working with dynamic lot (percentage of deposit) or fixed volume.

Individual Magic: Ability to specify a unique Magic number for each order separately.

To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the description header.