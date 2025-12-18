SmartLot Manager
- Utilities
- Nikita Chernyshov
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 5
SmartLot Manager is an interactive panel for quick lot calculation and placing pending and market orders directly from the chart.
Features:
Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones.
Real-time Calculation: When SL/TP levels are changed, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Points / %).
Execution: Open an order by clicking a button on a graphical line. Supports main order types.
Risk Management: Built-in module for working with dynamic lot (percentage of deposit) or fixed volume.
Individual Magic: Ability to specify a unique Magic number for each order separately.