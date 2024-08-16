CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec

Close All and Change Take Profit and Stop Loss All Orders.

Main Features

  •     Ability to Close All Orders the Symbol you put this EA.
  •     Ability to Change Take Profit to All Order.
  •     Ability to Change Stop Loss to All Order.
  •     Show Order count.
  •     Show Average price with info and Horizontal Line.
  •     Show lot open.
  •     Show Price diff from average to price now
  •     Show broken price with info and Horizontal Line.
  •     Easy to use .

How to use
Close All (Symbol)

  • PC : you can click on CloseAll Button at left bottom corner
  • IOS/Android/PC : place BUYLIMT order and change price to XXX(you can change at setting) it will Close All your order.
Change TP
  • IOS/Android/PC : Change your TP you want and then change SL to XX(you can change at setting)

Change SL

  • IOS/Android/PC : Change your SL you want and then change TP to XX(you can change at setting)


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