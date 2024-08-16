CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec
- Utilities
-
Panthita AichoiBTC Wallet :
bc1qx685px03km775uapdvje8qz6t839g3fzt0gegv
ETH ERC20
USDT Address:
0x57cF049c965fbE4D25bD2a9aE02B27a04F5574F9
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 August 2024
- Activations: 7
Close All and Change Take Profit and Stop Loss All Orders.
Main Features
- Ability to Close All Orders the Symbol you put this EA.
- Ability to Change Take Profit to All Order.
- Ability to Change Stop Loss to All Order.
- Show Order count.
- Show Average price with info and Horizontal Line.
- Show lot open.
- Show Price diff from average to price now
- Show broken price with info and Horizontal Line.
- Easy to use .
How to use
Close All (Symbol)
- PC : you can click on CloseAll Button at left bottom corner
- IOS/Android/PC : place BUYLIMT order and change price to XXX(you can change at setting) it will Close All your order.
- IOS/Android/PC : Change your TP you want and then change SL to XX(you can change at setting)
Change SL
- IOS/Android/PC : Change your SL you want and then change TP to XX(you can change at setting)