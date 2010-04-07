Orders
- Indicators
- Hui Xian Sarah Seow
- Version: 1.0
The MetaTrader 5 Position Indicator is a custom technical tool designed to enhance traders' ability to monitor and manage their positions effectively.
It displays key trade details such as stop-loss (SL), take-profit (TP), groups them where they are the same, average buy price, and average sell price directly on the chart.
The indicator will automatically update every 500ms, ensuring real-time position tracking.
Key Features:
Displays TP and SL levels
Groups TP and SL levels where they are the same
Shows average buy and sell price levels
Settings:
Offset: Adjusts text positioning relative to price levels
FontSize: Sets the text size for all displayed information
ShowStopLoss: Enables or disables SL visualization
ShowTakeProfit: Enables or disables TP visualization
ShowAverageBuy: Toggles average buy price display
ShowAverageSell: Toggles average sell price display