The MetaTrader 5 Position Indicator is a custom technical tool designed to enhance traders' ability to monitor and manage their positions effectively.

It displays key trade details such as stop-loss (SL), take-profit (TP), groups them where they are the same, average buy price, and average sell price directly on the chart.

The indicator will automatically update every 500ms, ensuring real-time position tracking.

Key Features:



Displays TP and SL levels

Groups TP and SL levels where they are the same

Shows average buy and sell price levels

Settings:

Offset: Adjusts text positioning relative to price levels

FontSize: Sets the text size for all displayed information

ShowStopLoss: Enables or disables SL visualization

ShowTakeProfit: Enables or disables TP visualization

ShowAverageBuy: Toggles average buy price display

ShowAverageSell: Toggles average sell price display