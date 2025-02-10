Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5

MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision

Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods.

Key Features:

✅ Visual Session Overlays: Clear color-coded zones for London, New York, Tokyo, and other major sessions.

✅ Customizable Time Zones: Adjust the indicator to match your local time or broker time.

✅ Real-Time Alerts: Optional notifications for session opens/closes to stay ahead of volatility.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly on all charts (M1 to MN).

✅ User-Friendly Design: Lightweight, easy to install, and non-intrusive.

Why Use This Indicator?