GraphicShapes

FutureProfile Gennady Sergienko Indicators

Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the same hour of the day over the past N days and shows: ProbUp — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is