GraphicShapes

Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex market!


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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
Indicators
MASONS is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
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Kinetic Trend
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Автор: Александр Лапин --- Описание: Kinetic Trend — уникальный индикатор, основанный на математической модели затухания кинетической энергии цены. Он строит три независимые инерционные линии (основную, реверсную и зеркальную), а также отображает адаптивные зоны отклонения и их пересечения. Индикатор не использует стандартные индикаторы, такие как Moving Average или RSI, и предлагает абсолютно новый способ визуализации тренда и силы движения. --- ️ Что делает индикатор: Три инерц
Elastic Tension
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Elastic Tension MTF (M5 Only) Индикатор многотаймфреймового натяжения цены Автор: Александр Лапин Профиль на MQL5 --- Описание Elastic Tension MTF — это интеллектуальный авторский индикатор, основанный на концепции «упругой силы» в движении цены. Он анализирует рыночные данные с нескольких таймфреймов и визуализирует потенциальные уровни натяжения цены, отображая их на графике M5. Индикатор моделирует поведение цены как движение под действием силы упругости, рассчитываемой по
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Trend Graf - это инструмент позволяющий видеть тренд текущего момента,имея стартовые диапозоны которые появляются каждые шесть часов ,способен давать нам уровень предела коррекции как по тренду так и на смену ему.Работает на всех валютных парах!В настройках мы имеем смещение для проекции стартового диапозона от текущей установки ,для каждой валютной пары можно подобрать то смещение, которое лучшим образом будет показывать предел коррекции.Следующее обновление будет включать сигнальные указатели!
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Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
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Graf Mason is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
Grand signal
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The Grand Signal indicator is a unique tool that not only provides an understanding of market behavior but also precisely identifies trend entry points after intraday correction limits, with accuracy down to a five-minute candlestick! It includes individual settings for each currency pair. After purchasing, be sure to message me directly for instructions! Telegram: @Lapinsania or here in the Market! I
Grand auto signal
Alexandr Lapin
Experts
GRAND AUTO SIGNAL is an automated trading system designed to work with the currency pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD ! Using the correction limit of the current day , the system generates a trend reversal signal . After that, the expert advisor utilizes this correction limit to trade in the direction of the trend . The EA is already optimized, and there is no need to modify anything except the lot size settings based on deposit size. Lot Sizing Recommendations For every $100 of deposit: First trade lot:
Mirror Dominance
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Mirror Dominance Назначение: визуально сравнить силу двух валютных пар и ловить моменты смены доминирования. Индикатор строит в отдельном окне две зеркальные линии для выбранных пар, показывает их схождение/расхождение и даёт сигналы на пересечениях (маркеры на основном графике). Есть Alert и Push-уведомления (по желанию), а также мини-метка виртуальной прибыли последнего сигнала. Автор: Alexander Lapin | Платформа: MT4 Входные параметры (основные) Pair1 / Pair2 — выбор двух валютных пар из
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Indicators
Trend tier-профессиональный индикатор визуализации каналов, разработанный для быстрого анализа дневной структуры цены и удобного мониторинга ключевых уровней. Индикатор автоматически определяет текущий максимум и минимум торгового дня по таймфрейму M5 и строит две отдельные проекции (High и Low), которые можно настраивать отдельно по процентному и фиксированному сдвигу. Каждая проекция формирует набор уровней (уровни вверх/вниз), опциональные P1-линии и рамки, а также «overlay» — чёрные
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Indicators
New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price moveme
New Trend Stage 2
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
New Trend Stage is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data from the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time shifts, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically detects and calculates the true range for the last N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement
DegreeSignalDashboard
Alexandr Lapin
Experts
Seconds Degree Signal Dashboard — Multi-Window Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Expert Advisor creates a custom seconds-based chart and trades Degree Signal indicator signals calculated on that chart. The seconds period can be configured in the EA inputs: 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 seconds, or another required value. Signals from the main chart are used for visual display only. Trading operations are executed exclusively from signals generated by the embedded seconds chart. Each EA instance o
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