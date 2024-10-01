Supply and Demand Zones MT5

4.86

The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control.

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Key Features:

  • Automatic Zone Detection: The indicator automatically identifies supply and demand zones based on historical price action and support/resistance levels, taking the guesswork out of manual analysis.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust the sensitivity of the zones, number of levels to display, and the period for calculating the zones to fine-tune the indicator to your trading style.
  • Visual Representation: Supply and demand zones are visually represented on the chart using customizable rectangles. You can choose whether to fill the zones or display outlines, and customize the colors for easy identification.
  • Support & Resistance Levels: Optionally, display support and resistance levels with arrows to better understand how the indicator works and how zones are formed.
  • Alerts: Receive notifications when the price is approaching a significant supply or demand zone by setting up customizable alerts.
  • Distance Display: You can also display the distance from the nearest supply and demand level directly on the chart, giving you real-time feedback.

How It Works: The indicator uses support and resistance levels to form supply and demand zones. If several support levels are close to each other and price has bounced upward between them, a demand zone is formed. Similarly, if resistance levels are clustered together and the price has dropped between them, a supply zone is formed.

The indicator is highly flexible, allowing traders to customize the parameters based on their preferences and trading strategy. Whether you're looking for strict zones or wider areas of interest, the sensitivity and other settings can be adjusted to meet your needs.

Settings & Input parameters:

  • Level_Count_Max (Default = 3):
    Defines the maximum number of zones that can be displayed on the chart at any given time.

  • Historical_Level_Count (Default = 100):
    Sets the number of historical supply and demand zones that will be displayed on the chart.

  • Look_Back_Bars (Default = 3000):
    Specifies how many bars back the indicator will consider for its calculations. A higher number of bars means more data is used for calculating the zones, which could take longer to process.

  • Period (Default = 20):
    Defines the number of bars the indicator uses to calculate the support and resistance levels. For example, it looks at the maximum/minimum price in the last 20 bars to identify potential levels.

  • Overlook (Default = 10):
    Sets the number of additional bars considered when identifying support and resistance levels. This can help refine the detection of levels beyond the immediate price action.

  • Number_of_Levels_to_Calculate_With (Default = 10):
    Specifies how many of the most recent support and resistance levels should be used when calculating potential supply and demand zones.

  • Sensitivity (Default = 0.90):
    Controls how closely two support or resistance levels need to be to form a zone. The higher the value, the more tightly the zones must cluster together to be considered valid. Lower values allow for wider zones.

  • Show_Support_Resistance_Arrows (Default = false):
    If enabled, arrows will be drawn on the chart to show the exact points where support and resistance levels were calculated, helping you understand the mechanics behind the indicator.

  • Color_of_Supply (Default = clrTomato):
    Sets the color used to represent the supply zones on the chart. The default color is Tomato.

  • Color_of_Demand (Default = clrYellowGreen):
    Sets the color used to represent the demand zones on the chart. The default color is YellowGreen.

  • Fill_Zones (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will fill the supply and demand zones with the specified colors. If disabled, it will only draw the outlines of the zones.

  • Show_Distance_from_Levels (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will display the distance in pips from the current price to the nearest supply or demand level, giving you a real-time sense of proximity to key zones.

  • Alert_Allowed (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will trigger an alert when the price approaches a significant supply or demand zone, as defined by the Alert_Pip_Distance parameter.

  • Alert_Pip_Distance (Default = 1):
    Sets the distance in pips from the current price to a supply or demand zone at which the alert will trigger. For example, if set to 1 pip, the alert will sound when the price is within 1 pip of a zone.

Repainting Indicator: Please note that the indicator repaints as new data comes in, meaning the zones adjust dynamically based on how price moves and forms new highs or lows.

Use Case: This indicator is suitable for all types of traders, including swing traders, day traders, and long-term investors who rely on price action. It helps identify critical zones where the market could react, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.



#tags: Supply Demand & Supply & demand, free supply demand free supply and demand best supply and demand best free supply demand supplydemand Supplydemand

Reviews 27
Richdad001
40
Richdad001 2026.04.11 19:03 
 

Helps me to find an edge. Thanks Peter

Nickylou Seville
19
Nickylou Seville 2026.02.24 08:47 
 

how to adjust the indicator of buy and sell the arrow down if sell and arrow up if buy? to appear after 1-3 candle?

totati
89
totati 2025.11.20 19:29 
 

Very good tool! I mainly deal with automated trading, but I really like using this indicator. It is a great help for me to confirm or deny signals. I mainly work with index CFDs, where it draws very good levels.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Marc Phlippo
18
Marc Phlippo 2026.07.16 04:01 
 

THANK YOU

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.16 08:07
you are welcome!
Richdad001
40
Richdad001 2026.04.11 19:03 
 

Helps me to find an edge. Thanks Peter

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.04.11 20:42
I'm glad I could help!
Nickylou Seville
19
Nickylou Seville 2026.02.24 08:47 
 

how to adjust the indicator of buy and sell the arrow down if sell and arrow up if buy? to appear after 1-3 candle?

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.02.24 18:05
Thanks a lot for your review! Currently there is no suxh option sadly
totati
89
totati 2025.11.20 19:29 
 

Very good tool! I mainly deal with automated trading, but I really like using this indicator. It is a great help for me to confirm or deny signals. I mainly work with index CFDs, where it draws very good levels.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.02.24 18:05
Thanks a lot for your review I really appreciate it
TRDberio21
32
TRDberio21 2025.11.19 17:16 
 

Very good indicator. Areas are well highlighted and correct. Excellent work.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.11.19 17:34
Thank you very much for your review!
NoksMkhonza
66
NoksMkhonza 2025.10.06 19:36 
 

This is by far the best free indicator I have come across. It improved my algorithm as well as my profits exponentially. Thank you very much for this indicator. I love it.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.10.07 11:48
I'm glad you liked it and thank you very much for your review, it means a lot to me!
52644376
14
52644376 2025.08.31 10:21 
 

excellent, give you good understanding from where the market taking support and resistance.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.09.26 15:34
Thanks a lot for your review
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.08.25 03:53 
 

good indicator. Thanks for sharing

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.09.26 15:34
thank you for taking your time to write a review!
Gellet Manchenella
478
Gellet Manchenella 2025.08.03 05:02 
 

Peter, Excellent and useful indicator. Vertical News lines can also be a great addition. Please consider.

Check your DM, I sent a picture.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.08.03 09:34
Thanks a lot for your review!
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
187
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi 2025.08.01 17:37 
 

its very usefull peter. thank you

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.08.01 17:59
thanks for the review!
zerolynx
16
zerolynx 2025.07.29 23:52 
 

nice

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.07.31 07:14
thanks for the review
arthur_sp
16
arthur_sp 2025.07.29 02:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.07.08 19:31 
 

Индикатор понравился! Спасибо автору!

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.07.08 20:30
thanks a lot for the review!
Shainee
56
Shainee 2025.06.26 09:02 
 

Thank you for making this available.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.07.07 18:28
Thank you for taking your time and writing a review!
KoILudPu
14
KoILudPu 2025.06.26 07:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.07.07 18:28
thanks for the review
Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes
518
Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes 2025.06.23 12:17 
 

OTIMO, ESTOU GOSTANDO MUITO , SUCESSO

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.06.24 19:18
thanks a lot!😁
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.06.12 12:40
Thank you very much for taking your time and writing a review, I appreciate it.
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:51 
 

great product

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.06.12 12:40
I'm glad you liked it and thanks for leaving a review
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2025.05.22 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.05.24 14:40
Thanks a lot for taking your time and writing a review! It's good to see fellow hungarians giving me feedback.
dani yosef
18
dani yosef 2025.04.16 19:18 
 

Perfect indicator! My only problem is the indicator keeps disappearing when I try to use it on the daily timeframe. It works fine on other timeframes. But when I try to use it on the daily timeframe the indicator removes itself from the chart. I dont know why. Is there any way to fix this? It's kinda frustrating and makes it impossible to use it long term on the daily chart.

Peter Mueller
56450
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.04.17 20:54
Thanks a lot for taking your time and writing a review! I have never received such complains, but I have to investigate this case further. Please write me a PM here on mql5.
12
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