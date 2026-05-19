Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL

5

Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading

No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation.

Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834

MT4 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177778?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Used and trusted by gold traders in active trading communities. Built for precision and ease of use.

Who this is for

  • Traders too busy with work or life to watch M5/M15 charts

  • Anyone who wants to trade only filtered, high-quality signals

  • Traders who hold positions overnight or while away from screens

  • Traders who want bigger moves per signal ($8-$25 on M30, $15-$40 on H1, $30-$150 on H4)

  • Anyone tired of guessing where to set TP/SL

  • Traders exhausted by false signals on lower timeframes

Pairs perfectly with the scalp version

Gold Signal Pro (the scalp version, M5/M15) fires 5-20 signals per day at high frequency.

Gold Signal Swing Pro (this product, M30/H1/H4) fires fewer signals but each one targets a much bigger move.

Scalp version (MT4/MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170617?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Use both together and you cover gold across all timeframes from M5 to H4. Scalpers add swing for confirmation, busy traders use swing as the core with scalp signals as bonus opportunities.

Because the swing version has fewer signals than the scalp version, traders who want more frequency should run both. Traders who want only the most filtered signals can use this swing version on its own.

Your problem — and the solution

Gold moves $30-$50 a day. On swing timeframes, one signal can deliver $50-$150. But these scenarios are familiar to anyone who's tried:

  • Opportunities slip past while you're at work or asleep

  • M5/M15 signals burn you out with constant noise

  • You try swing trading but get crushed by false breakouts

  • You watch $30 in profit while wondering whether $50 is coming — then it reverses

  • You don't know where to put SL, so you don't even enter

  • Watching charts all day has worn you out

Gold Signal Swing Pro was built to solve all of this. Not with one filter — with seven, plus a complete RR guarantee system.

How to use it — 3 steps

  1. An arrow signal appears on the chart

  2. Check the panel for TP price, SL price, quality score, and risk-reward ratio

  3. Place the order and wait

No guesswork. No complex analysis. Follow the arrow, manage by the numbers. You don't have to stay glued to charts.

Not just entries — full exit plans displayed

Most swing indicators tell you when to enter and leave the rest to you.

This indicator displays everything the moment a signal fires:

  • Arrow: entry direction and price

  • Green zone: take-profit target and exact price

  • Red zone: stop-loss level and exact price

  • Panel: TP, SL, RR ratio, and quality score shown as numbers

Just type the displayed numbers into your order. No calculation needed. Set TP/SL before bed, and the trade runs itself.

7 independent filters — the real edge

Before a signal appears, the market must pass through 7 filters simultaneously:

Filter 1 — Volatility anomaly detection: blocks signals during ATR spikes and dead markets.

Filter 2 — MA structure check: validates SMA 13/21/75/100 alignment.

Filter 3 — Trend direction filter: combines MA slope and price position.

Filter 4 — MA angle filter: kills flat-MA garbage signals. Massively reduces range-market losses.

Filter 5 — Higher timeframe filter (D1): checks D1 trend before allowing M30/H1/H4 entries.

Filter 6 — RSI filter: blocks entries at overbought/oversold extremes.

Filter 7 — Breakthrough block: distinguishes real pullbacks from false breaks.

Filter fails = no signal = no trade. Most XAUUSD swing indicators have 1-2 filters. This has 7.

RR Guarantee System — eliminates all bad-math signals

Many swing indicators produce dead-on-arrival signals like "TP $15, SL $50". That's mathematically unwinnable. Three wins canceled by one loss.

Gold Signal Swing Pro has a 3-stage automatic adjustment logic:

  1. Try shrinking SL

  2. If that fails, try raising TP

  3. If still below threshold, clamp both

Result: every signal guarantees minimum RR 1:1.2. The mathematical foundation for swing trading survival.

2 filter levels — match your style

SAFE — Strict mode. First-touch filter forced ON. Lower signal frequency, highest precision. For traders who hate losing.

STANDARD (default) — Balanced mode. All filters at default, all signals shown. Optimal precision-frequency balance. The recommended setting if you're unsure.

Switch with one click in the parameters. TP/SL calculation is identical in both modes.

Quality score — automatic 4-tier grading on every signal

[S] — Highest grade, all 11 conditions met. Maximum-strength signal. Normal-to-larger lot, wider TP.

[A] — High confidence, multiple converging factors. Normal lot, standard TP/SL.

[B] — Standard signal, basic conditions met (with prior opposite movement). Normal-to-half lot.

[★] — High-win-rate tight signal. TP/SL automatically narrower. Price reaches TP more easily, higher win-rate expected. Normal lot, quick profit-taking.

Mix S/A/B/★ together and signal frequency increases substantially per day.

Dynamic TP/SL — adapts to the market every time

Recalculated each signal based on which MA was touched, quality score, current volatility, consecutive-signal count, timeframe-specific caps, and range detection. The TP/SL match the current market, not a fixed value.

  • M30: max TP $25 / max SL $12

  • H1: max TP $40 / max SL $15

  • H4: max TP $150 / wider SL

4 MAs — 4 types of trades

13MA — Shallow pullback. Tight TP/SL.

21MA — Standard pullback. Most frequent signals. Balanced TP/SL.

75MA — Deep pullback. Wide TP/SL.

100MA — Deepest pullback. Major support/resistance. Wide TP/SL.

Panel — everything you need on one screen

4 MA values, slopes, distances. Filter level. Trend state. D1 context. ATR state. RSI value. Signal details. TP/SL prices. RR ratio. Win/loss counter. Floating P/L. Spread monitor. Countdown timer.

Premium gold-frame design. The panel border changes color dynamically when a signal is active (blue for BUY, red for SELL).

3 trading modes

INTRA M30 — Intraday swing. Highest signal frequency (4-8 per day). Cooldown auto-shortens during strong trends to ride bigger waves.

SWING H1 — Standard swing. 1-3 signals per day. Check between work tasks.

POSITION H4 — Position mode. 3-10 signals per week. One signal targets $30-$150.

Best setup: display all three side by side. H4 for direction, H1 for pullback, M30 for timing.

Add the scalp version (M5/M15) to dominate every gold timeframe.

Scalp version (MT4/MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170617?source=Site+Profile+Seller

MT4 version

This product is the MT5 version. If you use MetaTrader 4, the MT4 version is available here:

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177778?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Both versions share identical signal logic, TP/SL calculation, grading, and panel display. Choose the one matching your platform.

Alerts

Sound alerts on PC. Push notifications to MT5 mobile. Email also configurable. High-quality signals (S/A grade) get a dedicated sound.

These timeframes are perfect for alert-driven trading. Unlike M5 where your phone buzzes every minute, only meaningful signals come through. A signal fires overnight? Check your phone in the morning, type the TP/SL into the order — done.

Gold-only. Designed exclusively for gold.

Every filter, threshold, and TP/SL calculation was built from scratch for XAUUSD. Not a generic FX indicator with gold settings added. Pure gold indicator. Each timeframe (M30/H1/H4) has its own optimized ATR and MTF baseline.

Session auto-detect

Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — auto-detected regardless of broker server time.

Spread monitor

Green = GO. Yellow = caution. Red = wait. Always visible on the chart.

No repaint — guaranteed

Signals never repaint, never redraw, never lag. Once arrows and TP/SL zones appear, they're locked permanently. During the 30 minutes of an M30 candle, 1 hour of H1, 4 hours of H4 — signals never disappear, TP/SL positions never shift. Your overnight order won't be scrambled by morning.

Three rules for better results

  1. Trade only when the higher timeframe agrees (skip H1/M30 BUY if H4 is SELL)

  2. Use normal lot only on S, A, and ★ signals (B grade is a warning sign — half-lot or skip)

  3. Watch for overbought/oversold signals (RSI > 70 BUY or RSI < 30 SELL have high reversal risk)

Background — 12 years of experience

This wasn't built to sell. It was built because I needed it. 12 years trading gold only. Two account blowups. Every filter threshold was validated with real money. I use it every day in my own trading.

After releasing the scalp version (Gold Signal Pro) for M5/M15, I kept hearing the same feedback: "I'm too busy at work to watch M5", "I want the same quality on H1/H4". Gold Signal Swing Pro is the answer — redesigned from scratch for swing timeframes.

Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframes: M30, H1, H4

Recommended spread: $1.0 or less

FAQ

Q: Can I use this on FX pairs?

A: No. XAUUSD only.

Q: Can I use this on M5 or M15?

A: No. M30, H1, H4 only. If you need M5/M15 scalp/day trading, check the scalp version.

Scalp version (MT4/MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170617?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Q: I use MT4. Is there an MT4 version?

A: Yes. The MT4 version is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177778?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Both versions share identical signal logic and TP/SL calculation.

Q: Can I run it with the scalp version?

A: Yes, recommended. Short-term with the scalp version, long-term with this swing version covers every gold timeframe. Both can be attached to the same chart.

Q: Do I need to adjust parameters?

A: Default settings are optimized. Only the filter level needs occasional adjustment.

Q: Why aren't signals appearing?

A: The filters are working correctly. M30/H1/H4 has fewer signals by design compared to the scalp version. Wait for proper setups. Run alongside the scalp version if you want higher frequency.

Q: What's the win rate?

A: Varies with market conditions — check the built-in counter. The RR guarantee system ensures every signal has at least RR 1:1.2.

Q: Can a signal have SL larger than TP?

A: No. The RR guarantee system automatically enforces minimum RR 1:1.2.

Q: Does it repaint?

A: Never. Guaranteed.

Q: Is there a manual?

A: Yes. After purchase, send me a message and I'll deliver the PDF manual plus the AI Zone Radar bonus.

Buyer bonuses

Outright license buyers get the following free:

  • AI Zone Radar ($59 value): automatic support/resistance detection indicator

  • PDF manual: complete guide to settings and trading rules

Rentals are not eligible. After purchase, send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive both.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834

Reviews

If this indicator helps your trading, please leave a review. Your feedback helps other traders make informed decisions.

Risk disclosure

This is a decision-support tool, not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. XAUUSD has high volatility and significant loss potential. Trade only with funds you can afford to lose. A low-spread environment is strongly recommended.

Reviews 1
Yik Hung Lai
1164
Yik Hung Lai 2026.07.04 02:18 
 

i bought Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL and Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL,very easy to use

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Yik Hung Lai
1164
Yik Hung Lai 2026.07.04 02:18 
 

i bought Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL and Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL,very easy to use

Genki Andou
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Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.07.04 02:54
Thank you so much for your review and for purchasing both Gold Signal Pro and Gold Signal Swing Pro! I'm really glad to hear you find them easy to use. If you have any questions about settings or want tips on the best timeframes and grades to focus on, feel free to reach out anytime. Wishing you great trades ahead!
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