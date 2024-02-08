Incognito SL and TP for MT5

5

Ever thought of your broker stop hunting your stop losses?

Incognito SL and TP is exactly what you need!

As promised, version 1.1 now has the SL and TP lines that can easily be adjusted by the user.

==========================================

INPUTS:

SL: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this SL price was hit. Set to 0 for no SL.

TP: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this TP price was hit. Set to 0 for no TP.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

  1. Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow algorithmic trading is checked.
  2. Algo Trading button on top is enabled.
  3. After adding the IncognitoSLandTP on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow Algo Trading is checked.


Reviews 1
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.08.04 16:15 
 

Parabéns excelente ferramenta, poderia melhorar se em cima da linha marcasse o valor do SL e do TP e no canto da direita em cima bem pequeno os valores de todas as operações abertas na conta e o valor do lucro ou prejuízo do dia.

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traderspeed 2026.08.04 16:15 
 

Parabéns excelente ferramenta, poderia melhorar se em cima da linha marcasse o valor do SL e do TP e no canto da direita em cima bem pequeno os valores de todas as operações abertas na conta e o valor do lucro ou prejuízo do dia.

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