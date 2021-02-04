NNFX Trade Panel

4.8

Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex Method

Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean


Features:

-Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values!

-SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current candle if there are less than 4h left to complete the daily candle, if not, the previous' candle value.

-Update Stop Losses: Set your stop loss to breakeven or update your trailing stop following NNFX's rules (after price has moved 2*ATR, stop loss to 1.5*ATR).

-Close your positions: If you get an exit signal, close all your buys or sells with only one click


Other considerations:

-The program does not interfer with trades opened by other experts, or with manually opened trades. Neither closes or modifies trades in other symbols.

-It is recommended that all cross-pairs with your account currency are visible in market watch (they are needed to calculate position sizing).

-This panel works optimally in the D1 chart



Reviews 9
Darrel Balucos
275
Darrel Balucos 2023.04.13 10:09 
 

it is convenient to use especially if you are a funded trader. very good!

Fatih Klavun
4666
Fatih Klavun 2022.11.02 16:02 
 

Nice. But I miss Simple Order Panel

odymt5
194
odymt5 2021.10.11 04:39 
 

Well done.

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aljinaahi
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aljinaahi 2025.05.02 11:24 
 

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Slavomir Revak
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Slavomir Revak 2024.11.29 18:29 
 

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Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2024.12.02 07:54
Will check on monday in more detail if necessary, but from what I saw it doesn't appear to have anything different. Is it a specific part that doesn't work? Check the logs in the Experts tab to see if any issue appears there and make sure auto trading is enabled, both in general AND for the EA (if either of them isn't set, the hat icon in the top right of the chart would appear grey)
Update: it does work in build 4620
Darrel Balucos
275
Darrel Balucos 2023.04.13 10:09 
 

it is convenient to use especially if you are a funded trader. very good!

Fatih Klavun
4666
Fatih Klavun 2022.11.02 16:02 
 

Nice. But I miss Simple Order Panel

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2022.11.03 23:49
If you downloaded it, you should be able to use it (I think)
If not, it is available here as in last version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/40252
odymt5
194
odymt5 2021.10.11 04:39 
 

Well done.

Oliver Munafumpa
33
Oliver Munafumpa 2021.06.29 18:14 
 

This exactly what I have been looking for over the last two years!! Thank you soooo much!!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.20 07:23 
 

Good Job.

adamspd1983
39
adamspd1983 2021.04.13 16:11 
 

Works great! Love it. Makes trading lots of pairs very quick.

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