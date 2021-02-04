NNFX Trade Panel

Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean





Features:

-Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values!



-SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current candle if there are less than 4h left to complete the daily candle, if not, the previous' candle value.



-Update Stop Losses: Set your stop loss to breakeven or update your trailing stop following NNFX's rules (after price has moved 2*ATR, stop loss to 1.5*ATR).

-Close your positions: If you get an exit signal, close all your buys or sells with only one click





Other considerations:

-The program does not interfer with trades opened by other experts, or with manually opened trades. Neither closes or modifies trades in other symbols. -It is recommended that all cross-pairs with your account currency are visible in market watch (they are needed to calculate position sizing). -This panel works optimally in the D1 chart





