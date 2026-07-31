Support and Resistance and Trade Management

Overview

Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts.

Installation (3 Steps)

  1. Copy EA File: Place  Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5  in  MQL5\Experts\  folder

  2. Refresh: Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh"

  3. Attach: Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button

Note: Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face 😊

Quick Configuration

Essential Settings

Section Key Parameters Recommendation
Risk Risk %, SL/TP Pips 1-2% risk, TP at 2-3x SL
Detection Left/Right Bars 5/5 for daily, 3/3 for lower timeframes
Display Show levels, Dashboard Enable all for full visibility
Alerts Telegram, Popups Setup Telegram for mobile alerts

Telegram Setup (Optional)

  1. Create bot: @BotFather →  /newbot  → copy token

  2. Get Chat ID: Message bot → visit  https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;TOKEN>/getUpdates

  3. Enter Token & Chat ID in EA settings

How to Use

Trading Panel (Top-Left)

  • Adjust Risk% / SL / TP: Edit fields directly

  • Drag Lines: Click and drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart

  • BUY/SELL: Execute market orders instantly

  • BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT: Place pending orders at entry line

  • CLOSE ALL: Close all positions for symbol

Understanding Levels

Tier Color Score Meaning
MAJOR Gold 50+ Strongest levels, multiple touches
STRONG Blue 30-50 Reliable levels, several touches
WEAK Green/Red <30 Preliminary levels, lower confidence

Visual Risk Box

  • Green Area: Entry to TP (potential profit)

  • Red Area: Entry to SL (potential loss)

  • Info Label: Shows risk amount, R:R ratio, lot size

Trading Strategies

Bounce Strategy

  1. Find MAJOR or STRONG support/resistance

  2. Wait for price to approach level

  3. Look for reversal candlestick patterns

  4. Enter toward bounce direction

  5. SL beyond level, TP at next significant level

Breakout Strategy

  1. Identify major levels

  2. Wait for strong breakout with momentum

  3. Enter breakout direction

  4. SL just inside broken level

  5. TP at next major level

Troubleshooting

Issue Solution
No levels showing Enable Show Support/Resistance, check "Experts" tab for errors
Not trading Verify AutoTrading ON, Magic Number matches, sufficient margin
Telegram not working Check Token/Chat ID, allow DLL imports, test internet
Slow performance Enable "Update on New Bar", reduce Lookback Bars, enable "Hide Far Levels"

Key Parameters Explained

Parameter What It Does Adjust When
Left/Right Bars Controls pivot detection sensitivity Higher = fewer levels, Lower = more levels
Touch Tolerance (ATR) How close price must get to count as touch Increase for volatile markets
Minimum Score Filters weak levels Lower to show more levels, higher for cleaner charts
Merge Distance (ATR) Merges nearby levels Increase for cleaner charts

Best Practices

 Start with defaults on demo account
 Use 1-2% risk per trade maximum
 Combine with price action for confirmation
 Set up Telegram for mobile trade alerts
 Adjust ATR parameters based on asset volatility
 Monitor performance and optimize gradually

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Assets: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

  • Timeframes: All (M15-H4 recommended)

  • Account: Any (Demo/Real)

Support

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist decision-making, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade at your own risk.

Version: 2.05 | Commercial Release


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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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