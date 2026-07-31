Support and Resistance and Trade Management
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Overview
Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts.
Installation (3 Steps)
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Copy EA File: Place Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5 in MQL5\Experts\ folder
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Refresh: Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh"
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Attach: Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button
Note: Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face 😊
Quick Configuration
Essential Settings
|Section
|Key Parameters
|Recommendation
|Risk
|Risk %, SL/TP Pips
|1-2% risk, TP at 2-3x SL
|Detection
|Left/Right Bars
|5/5 for daily, 3/3 for lower timeframes
|Display
|Show levels, Dashboard
|Enable all for full visibility
|Alerts
|Telegram, Popups
|Setup Telegram for mobile alerts
Telegram Setup (Optional)
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Create bot: @BotFather → /newbot → copy token
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Get Chat ID: Message bot → visit https://api.telegram.org/bot<TOKEN>/getUpdates
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Enter Token & Chat ID in EA settings
How to Use
Trading Panel (Top-Left)
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Adjust Risk% / SL / TP: Edit fields directly
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Drag Lines: Click and drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart
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BUY/SELL: Execute market orders instantly
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BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT: Place pending orders at entry line
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CLOSE ALL: Close all positions for symbol
Understanding Levels
|Tier
|Color
|Score
|Meaning
|MAJOR
|Gold
|50+
|Strongest levels, multiple touches
|STRONG
|Blue
|30-50
|Reliable levels, several touches
|WEAK
|Green/Red
|<30
|Preliminary levels, lower confidence
Visual Risk Box
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Green Area: Entry to TP (potential profit)
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Red Area: Entry to SL (potential loss)
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Info Label: Shows risk amount, R:R ratio, lot size
Trading Strategies
Bounce Strategy
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Find MAJOR or STRONG support/resistance
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Wait for price to approach level
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Look for reversal candlestick patterns
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Enter toward bounce direction
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SL beyond level, TP at next significant level
Breakout Strategy
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Identify major levels
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Wait for strong breakout with momentum
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Enter breakout direction
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SL just inside broken level
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TP at next major level
Troubleshooting
|Issue
|Solution
|No levels showing
|Enable Show Support/Resistance, check "Experts" tab for errors
|Not trading
|Verify AutoTrading ON, Magic Number matches, sufficient margin
|Telegram not working
|Check Token/Chat ID, allow DLL imports, test internet
|Slow performance
|Enable "Update on New Bar", reduce Lookback Bars, enable "Hide Far Levels"
Key Parameters Explained
|Parameter
|What It Does
|Adjust When
|Left/Right Bars
|Controls pivot detection sensitivity
|Higher = fewer levels, Lower = more levels
|Touch Tolerance (ATR)
|How close price must get to count as touch
|Increase for volatile markets
|Minimum Score
|Filters weak levels
|Lower to show more levels, higher for cleaner charts
|Merge Distance (ATR)
|Merges nearby levels
|Increase for cleaner charts
Best Practices
✅ Start with defaults on demo account
✅ Use 1-2% risk per trade maximum
✅ Combine with price action for confirmation
✅ Set up Telegram for mobile trade alerts
✅ Adjust ATR parameters based on asset volatility
✅ Monitor performance and optimize gradually
Technical Requirements
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Assets: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
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Timeframes: All (M15-H4 recommended)
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Account: Any (Demo/Real)
Support
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist decision-making, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade at your own risk.
Version: 2.05 | Commercial Release