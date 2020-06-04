BuyStop and SellStop Grid MT5
- Utilities
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 4 June 2020
- Activations: 5
BuyStop_SellStop_Grid script opens BuyStop and SellStop pending orders and deletes all existing pending orders.
You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.
Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
- DeleteAllPending - if TRUE, then all pending orders are deleted;
- BuyStop - if TRUE, BuyStop order is opened;
- SellDtop - if TRUE, SellStop order is opened;
- InitLot - initial lot;
- LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders have the same lot size;
- InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points;
- StepCoeff - step coefficient;
- NumOfOrders - number of orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage;
- MagicNum - magic number.
Attention:
- If DeleteAllPendings=true, the script can delete existing pending orders for the current currency pair only.
- You have to allow automated trading on the Expert Advisors tab (Tools->Options).
- In the input window, you have to Allow Auto Trading.