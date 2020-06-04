BuyStop and SellStop Grid MT5

BuyStop_SellStop_Grid script opens BuyStop and SellStop pending orders and deletes all existing pending orders.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair. 

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

  • DeleteAllPending - if TRUE, then all pending orders are deleted; 
  • BuyStop - if TRUE, BuyStop order is opened;
  • SellDtop - if TRUE, SellStop order is opened;
  • InitLot - initial lot;
  • LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders have the same lot size;
  • InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points;
  • StepCoeff - step coefficient;
  • NumOfOrders - number of orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage;
  • MagicNum - magic number.

Attention:

  • If DeleteAllPendings=true, the script can delete existing pending orders for the current currency pair only.
  • You have to allow automated trading on the Expert Advisors tab (Tools->Options).
  • In the input window, you have to Allow Auto Trading.
