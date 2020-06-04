BuyStop and SellStop Grid MT5

BuyStop_SellStop_Grid script opens BuyStop and SellStop pending orders and deletes all existing pending orders.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPending - if TRUE, then all pending orders are deleted;

BuyStop - if TRUE, BuyStop order is opened;

SellDtop - if TRUE, SellStop order is opened;

InitLot - initial lot;

LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders have the same lot size;

InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points;

StepCoeff - step coefficient;

NumOfOrders - number of orders;

Slippage - allowed slippage;

MagicNum - magic number.

Attention: