Falling wedge MT5

An indicator of patterns #52 and #53 ("Falling/rising wedges") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

  • Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears  
  • Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
  • PeriodBars - indicator period
  • K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
  • ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
  • ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
  • ShowLevels - show lines
  • ColUp - color of an upward line
  • ColDn - color of a downward line.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Stowell
Dmitry Fedoseev
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of Stowell's Three-Bar Net Line. In this indicator, the number of bars used for determining the lines can be defined in the settings. With the default settings, the indicator draws arrows in the areas of the line breakout. The lines are not displayed on the chart by default. but can be enabled. Parameters Alerts - enable alerts when arrows appear. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Therefore, it is recommended to wait for the bar with the arrow to c
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
Libraries
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
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Three falling peaks or troughs
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #45 and #46 (Three Falling Peaks and Three Rising Valleys) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patt
Three peaks or troughs
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #50 and #51 ("Triple Bottoms", "Triple Tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will b
Cat bounce
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #54 ("Dead cat bounce") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working w
Exp iCustomNew
Dmitry Fedoseev
4.43 (7)
Experts
The exp_iCustomNew Expert Advisor allows to trade using any custom and standard indicators, using their various values: arrows, the intersection of two lines, level crossing, extremum, color. To define the entry signal, the EA can use one main indicator and up to four indicators to confirm by trend and up to four indicators to confirm by volatility. Confirmation indicators can be calculated on any other symbol and timeframe. Additionally, the entry signals are filtered by time (up to three sessi
Cat bounce back
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #55 ("Dead cat bounce, inverted") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when
Complex head and shoulders
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #24, #25, #26 and #27 ("Head and Shoulders", "Complex Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should
Cup with handle
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #9 and #10 ("Cup with handle") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of recognition and pattern shape (the lower the value, the smoother the cup edge is) K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of
Double top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
3 (1)
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #13 - #20 ("Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", types Adam-Adam, Adam-Eva, Eva-Adam, Eva-Eva) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Adam - sharp tops/bottoms, Eva - flat ones. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smalle
Expanding form
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #2 and #3 ("Broadening formation right-angled and ascending" and "Broadening formation right-angled and descending") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the
Expanding top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #1 and #4 ("Broadening Tops" and "Broadening Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.   Version 1: bottom, top, bottom, top, top breakout. Version 2: top, bottom, top, bottom, top breakout. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) Variant1 - show version 1 of the pattern Variant2 - show version 2 of the pattern PeriodBars - indicator
Expanding wedge
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #5 and #6 ("Wedges, ascending, broadening" and "Wedges, descending, broadening") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of arrow up СolDn - color of
Falling wedge
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #52 and #53 ("Falling/rising wedges") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show lines
Flag
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #21, #22, #23 ("Flag") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - period in bars K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The influence of the parameter will be visible if not all of the pattern variants are enabled (not all three parameters Expandin
Gap
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (1)
Indicators
Gap indicator (pattern #23) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes. Note. Arrows appear at the
Gap island
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one). Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward lin
Head and shoulders
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #24 and #26 ("Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels Co
Horn shaped top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #28 and #29 ("Horn bottoms" and "Horn tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) BarsInsideFrom - minimum number of bars between the tops BarsInsideAdd - the number of bars between the tops can be in the range from BarsInsideFrom to BarsInsideFrom+BarsInsideAdd-1. If the value is -1, the number of
Long island
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a downward line   Auto5Digits - automatic multi
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Measured movement
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #32 and #33 ("Measured Move Up/Down") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period MinMovment - minimum movement value (in points) BackMovment - maximum value of return movement (as decimals) ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Sh
Pipe shaped top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #35 and #36 ("Pipe bottoms" and "Pipe tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - An indicator period (number of bars that form a top/a bottom) K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accurac
Pit and acceleration
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #7 and #8 ("Bump-and-Run" and "Bump-and-Run Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition  ArrowType - Character: from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Show
Rectangle top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #37 and #38 ("Rectangle Tops" and "Rectangle Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period VertexCount - the number of tops and bottoms: 2, 3, 4.   ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - colo
Romb top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #11 and #12 ("Diamond Tops" and "Diamond Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points  Note. Arrows
Rounded top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #39 and #40 ("Rounding Tops" and "Rounding Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears  Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period   K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. Changes from 0 to 1 ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows
Triangle symmetrical
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #49 ("Triangle, symmetrical") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show lines ColUp - c
Triangle up or down
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #47 and #48 ("Triangle, ascending" and "Triangle, descending") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognit
DragonM
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines Dragon pattern. It is based on the zigzag. There is buffer 0 which has no color located in the Colors tab. You will see the zigzag if you set it to some color.  The indicator draws an up arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further upward movement of the indicator. Similarly, the indicator draws a down arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further downward movement of the indicator. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears. Push - send a pus
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