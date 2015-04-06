BuySellProf rocker

Many target expert. The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking is the main principle of this advisor. Balancing simultaneously with multidirectional orders, the Expert Advisor fixes profit on market reversals.

Operation description

Entering the market at once with two orders (on Buy and Sell) on one currency pair, the adviser sets a fixed take profit on both orders.After the take profit on Buy or Sell is triggered, the EA places an order for Buy if the previous order was closed for Sell, or vice versa, places an order for Sell if the previous order was closed for Buy. Then it combines both profits, the new order and the old one, into one common profit (according to a special algorithm), moving it to the place of possible price movement.

Another (rocker) order is opened in the direction opposite to the former two ones with the value equal to the last order creating the lock with the last order. This allows the EA to adapt to volatility. If volatility exceeds the estimated order take profit, the EA takes the profit repeating the previous operation till the market reverses or volatility starts decreasing. Stop Loss is placed for the order in case of the market reversal.

After closing all previously placed orders by profit (they are currently connected by one profit), the Expert Advisor starts the new trading cycle by placing Buy and Sell orders. The cycle continues till the Expert Advisor is stopped.

Inputs

  • TP - take profit;
  • SL - stop loss;
  • Lots - lot size;
  • MagicNumber - integer constant used to identify orders;
Attention! With large input parameters Lots, the drawdown sharply increases and the probability of a margin call increases. To avoid this, see a more advanced and convenient version of this advisor with complex martingale and corrective order placement and also, for your convenience, EA has an information panel that displays account balance, profit on a currency pair, account type (real, demo or competitive), as well as the ability to manually close profitable, unprofitable or all orders for a currency. pair and current inputs in my profile.


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5 (2)
Experts
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Experts
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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