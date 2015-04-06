BuySellProf rocker

Many target expert. The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking is the main principle of this advisor. Balancing simultaneously with multidirectional orders, the Expert Advisor fixes profit on market reversals.

Operation description

Entering the market at once with two orders (on Buy and Sell) on one currency pair, the adviser sets a fixed take profit on both orders.After the take profit on Buy or Sell is triggered, the EA places an order for Buy if the previous order was closed for Sell, or vice versa, places an order for Sell if the previous order was closed for Buy. Then it combines both profits, the new order and the old one, into one common profit (according to a special algorithm), moving it to the place of possible price movement.

Another (rocker) order is opened in the direction opposite to the former two ones with the value equal to the last order creating the lock with the last order. This allows the EA to adapt to volatility. If volatility exceeds the estimated order take profit, the EA takes the profit repeating the previous operation till the market reverses or volatility starts decreasing. Stop Loss is placed for the order in case of the market reversal.

After closing all previously placed orders by profit (they are currently connected by one profit), the Expert Advisor starts the new trading cycle by placing Buy and Sell orders. The cycle continues till the Expert Advisor is stopped.

Inputs

TP - take profit;

- take profit; SL - stop loss;

- stop loss; Lots - lot size;

- lot size; MagicNumber - integer constant used to identify orders;

Attention! With large input parameters Lots, the drawdown sharply increases and the probability of a margin call increases. To avoid this, see a more advanced and convenient version of this advisor with complex martingale and corrective order placement and also, for your convenience, EA has an information panel that displays account balance, profit on a currency pair, account type (real, demo or competitive), as well as the ability to manually close profitable, unprofitable or all orders for a currency. pair and current inputs in



With large input parameters, the drawdown sharply increases and the probability of a margin call increases. To avoid this, see a more advanced and convenient version of this advisor with complex martingale and corrective order placement and also, for your convenience, EA has an information panel that displays account balance, profit on a currency pair, account type (real, demo or competitive), as well as the ability to manually close profitable, unprofitable or all orders for a currency. pair and current inputs in my profile



