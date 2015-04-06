Smart Worm Scalper — Adaptive Scalper based on ATR, MA, RSI and candlestick patterns.

Smart Worm Scalper is built on a biological model of searching for a "comfort zone." Instead of rigid grids or risky Martingale strategies, the EA operates on the "worm" principle, constantly adapting its "skin" (volatility boundaries) to the external environment.

This professional trading expert utilizes a unique algorithm of dynamic overbought and oversold zones. Unlike classic indicators, the EA adapts to current market volatility, allowing it to find precise reversal points even on "noisy" timeframes.

Core Advantages:

Dynamic RSI Levels: The EA analyzes the history of the last 450 bars and independently builds entry and exit levels, adjusting to the specific market context.

ATR "Shadow" Filter: A unique system for checking candlestick shadows filters out false breakouts. Entry is executed only when the momentum strength is confirmed by the size of the candle shadow.

Multi-Timeframe Filtration: The robot uses data from multiple timeframes (M15, M30, H1) to determine the global trend and local market speed (Speed Filter).

Safety First: Includes built-in protection against spread widening, margin control, and lot normalization according to the requirements of leading brokers.

Smart Trailing: Trade management is carried out using an adaptive algorithm based on ATR, allowing you to capture maximum movement with minimum risk.

Technical Specifications:

Working Timeframe: M15, M30 (recommended).

Recommended Pairs: EURAUD, AUDNZD, GBPAUD (and other pairs with good volatility).

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Account Type: Any (ECN with low spread is highly recommended).

Multi-Currency Support: The EA can trade on any currency pairs simultaneously. To do this, attach it to the window of the desired pair and change the MagicNumber.

Key Parameters:

Threshold_Pct (62.0): Sensitivity of the dynamic levels.

ATR_Multiplier (1.0): This coefficient determines the distance at which your protective Stop Loss will follow the current price, based on market volatility.

LotStep_Money: The step of funds in the deposit currency, after which the lot size begins to increase in arithmetic progression with the step of the minimum lot.

Sticking_Filter (70): Protection against "RSI sticking" during strong trends.

Shadow_ATR_Coeff (0.6): Candle shadow filter coefficient for entry confirmation.

Lookback_Period (450): Number of bars used to analyze the market situation and search for price and indicator highs/lows.

Author’s Tip: Although the Smart Worm Scalper advisor adapts to external volatility, you must enter the initial input parameters yourself for each currency pair. These can be determined in the strategy tester, tailored to your broker.