MAtrio

The MAtrio indicator displays three moving averages on any timeframe at once with a period of 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. After attaching to the chart, it immediately displays three moving averages with the parameters of simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType50, simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType100, simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType200. Accordingly, with the price type ValuePrices50, ValuePrices100, ValuePrices200, by default, the price is Close price everywhere. All parameters (MA calculation method), including color and line type can be changed in the settings, see screenshot.

    Simultaneous drawing of three generally accepted moving averages at once helps to quickly identify resistance and support lines, as well as the beginning and end of both an uptrend and a downtrend, in addition, the intersection of MA with a shorter period, MA with a longer period, gives an additional signal to buy or sell. For example, MA50 or MA100 crossed MA200 from below, this is a signal for a bullish trend, see screenshot. All three moving averages, separately, at intersections (punctures) with candles, give signals for both buying and selling.

For the MT5 terminal, the indicator is here.

Input parameters

  • MA50_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (50);
  • SmoothingType50 - smoothing type;
  • ValuePrices50 - at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • MA100_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (100);
  • SmoothingType100 - smoothing type;
  • ValuePrices100 - at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • MA200_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (200);
  • SmoothingType200 - smoothing type;
  • ValuePrices200 - at what price the indicator is calculated;


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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