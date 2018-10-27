Tails catcher

The expert implements the strategy of "catching tails", earning on inevitable corrections after the beginning of a powerful trend. For the beginning of the trend, the moment of occurrence of a strong directed candle is taken. The order is opened in the opposite direction from the trend. If the price continues to go on a trend, then the level of the planned profit is shifted by implementing a grid of warrants, waiting for an inevitable correction or reversal of the trend.





The input parameters in points should be set to the corresponding 4-digit quotations. For 3- and 5-digit quotes, the expert will perform the adjustment automatically. In the settings, you can turn off automatic adjustment.

Expert can be used on different symbols and different timeframes. You can run simultaneously on different graphics using different magic numbers.





At the beginning of work, the examiner searches for existing orders with the given magic number and tries to merge them into the grid. It is convenient in case of closing and reopening the terminal. This option can be disabled. It is possible to set the time of work of the adviser.

You can select the mode for increasing the lots. On the chart, the lines show the levels for obtaining the specified profit, the opening of the next grid order and the virtual stop loss of the grid (disabled by default).

Input parameters:

Parameter Variable name Explanation ====== EXPERT SETTINGS ======

Min body size of previous bar for the order opening minBodySigBar The minimum size of the body of the signal candle, after which the order is opened. Set in points. Desired profit of each deal userProfit The planned amount of profit in points. Step of opening the orders of the grid stepGrid Step of opening the orders of the grid in points. Starting lot startLot Initial lot. Lot of the first order of the grid. Step of increase the lot (when the appropriate mode is selected) stepLot The step of increasing the lot size for the next grid order. Used only when the appropriate mode is selected. Magic number magicNumber Magic number of grid orders Maximum allowable spread (0 — no limit) maxSpread Only for the first grid order The start time of the work advisor in format HH:MM sStartTimeWork The end time of the work advisor in format HH:MM sEndTimeWork ====== OPTIONS ======

Auto recalculation of input data depending on the quotation autoQuote Automatic recalculation of input data depending on the quotation (3-, 4- or 5-digit). Include existing orders at the beginning work includeOrders Take into account existing orders when the expert starts (he searches for orders according to a given magic number). Mode of the calculating the lot of the next grid order modeLot The mode of calculating the lot for the next order of the grid:

Increase_lot_with_step — increase the lot with a given step (if the step is set to zero, the lot size will be constant);

Increase_lot_with_Fibonacci_numbers — increase the lot by non-linear law, using Fibonacci numbers;

Same_distance_to_takeprofit — increase the lot in such a way that the distance from the price of opening a new order to the take-profit of the grid was constant. Take into account the time of work advisor onWorkTime ====== LOSS CONTROL ====== Loss value input mode modeLoss The mode of setting of grid stop loss:

Loss_in_percent_of_CURRENT_deposit — a percentage of the current deposit;

Loss_in_percent_of_START_deposit — a percentage of the initial deposit;

Loss_in_deposite_currency — in the deposit currency. Maximum loss in percent (0 - no loss control) lossPercents The size of the stop loss of the grid in percent. Maximum loss in deposit currency (0 - no loss control) lossDepCurr The size of the grid's stop loss in the deposit currency. ====== LINES ====== Color of take profit line The color of the display line of the level of obtaining the specified profit. Style of take profit line Line style display of the level of obtaining a given profit. Color of stop loss line The color of the line for displaying the stop loss level of the grid. Style of stop loss line The line style for displaying the stop loss level of the grid. Color of next order line The color of the display line of the opening level of the next grid order. Style of next order line Line style display the opening level of the next grid order.



























