Tails catcher

The expert implements the strategy of "catching tails", earning on inevitable corrections after the beginning of a powerful trend. For the beginning of the trend, the moment of occurrence of a strong directed candle is taken. The order is opened in the opposite direction from the trend. If the price continues to go on a trend, then the level of the planned profit is shifted by implementing a grid of warrants, waiting for an inevitable correction or reversal of the trend.

The input parameters in points should be set to the corresponding 4-digit quotations. For 3- and 5-digit quotes, the expert will perform the adjustment automatically. In the settings, you can turn off automatic adjustment.

Expert can be used on different symbols and different timeframes. You can run simultaneously on different graphics using different magic numbers.

At the beginning of work, the examiner searches for existing orders with the given magic number and tries to merge them into the grid. It is convenient in case of closing and reopening the terminal. This option can be disabled.

It is possible to set the time of work of the adviser.

You can select the mode for increasing the lots.

On the chart, the lines show the levels for obtaining the specified profit, the opening of the next grid order and the virtual stop loss of the grid (disabled by default).

Input parameters:
ParameterVariable name Explanation
====== EXPERT SETTINGS ====== 
Min body size of previous bar for the order opening minBodySigBarThe minimum size of the body of the signal candle, after which the order is opened. Set in points.
Desired profit of each deal userProfitThe planned amount of profit in points.
Step of opening the orders of the grid stepGridStep of opening the orders of the grid in points.
Starting lot startLotInitial lot. Lot of the first order of the grid.
Step of increase the lot (when the appropriate mode is selected) stepLotThe step of increasing the lot size for the next grid order. Used only when the appropriate mode is selected.
Magic number magicNumberMagic number of grid orders
Maximum allowable spread (0 — no limit) maxSpreadOnly for the first grid order
The start time of the work advisor in format HH:MM  sStartTimeWork 
The end time of the work advisor in format HH:MM sEndTimeWork 
====== OPTIONS ====== 
Auto recalculation of input data depending on the quotation autoQuoteAutomatic recalculation of input data depending on the quotation (3-, 4- or 5-digit).
Include existing orders at the beginning work includeOrdersTake into account existing orders when the expert starts (he searches for orders according to a given magic number).
Mode of the calculating the lot of the next grid order modeLotThe mode of calculating the lot for the next order of the grid:
  • Increase_lot_with_step — increase the lot with a given step (if the step is set to zero, the lot size will be constant);
  • Increase_lot_with_Fibonacci_numbers — increase the lot by non-linear law, using Fibonacci numbers;
  • Same_distance_to_takeprofit — increase the lot in such a way that the distance from the price of opening a new order to the take-profit of the grid was constant.
Take into account the time of work advisor onWorkTime 
====== LOSS CONTROL ======  
 Loss value input mode modeLoss The mode of setting of grid stop loss:
  • Loss_in_percent_of_CURRENT_deposit — a percentage of the current deposit;
  • Loss_in_percent_of_START_deposit — a percentage of the initial deposit;
  • Loss_in_deposite_currency — in the deposit currency.
 Maximum loss in percent (0 - no loss control)  lossPercents The size of the stop loss of the grid in percent.
 Maximum loss in deposit currency (0 - no loss control) lossDepCurr The size of the grid's stop loss in the deposit currency.
====== LINES ======  
Color of take profit line The color of the display line of the level of obtaining the specified profit.
Style of take profit line Line style display of the level of obtaining a given profit.
Color of stop loss line The color of the line for displaying the stop loss level of the grid.
Style of stop loss line The line style for displaying the stop loss level of the grid.
Color of next order line The color of the display line of the opening level of the next grid order.
Style of next order line Line style display the opening level of the next grid order.








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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Loss Control Panel
Peter Boldarev
Utilities
Утилита « Loss Control Panel » является информационной панелью для контроля убытков. Во входных параметрах пользователь задает начальный депозит и минимально допустимый размер эквити, при достижении которого все ордера, включая отложенные, принудительно закрываются, предотвращая, таким образом, потерю средств. Также есть возможность детально настроить цветовую схему панели. На панели отображаются следующие данные: Start deposit Начальный депозит. Min allowable deposit Минимально допустимый разме
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Peter Boldarev
Experts
The expert trades according to the indications of the RSI indicator. When the price moves against the order, the level of the planned profit is shifted by implementing a grid of orders. The input parameters in points should be set to the corresponding 4-digit quotations. For 3- and 5-digit quotes, the expert will perform the adjustment automatically. In the settings, you can turn off automatic adjustment. It is possible to set the time of work of the adviser and days of trade. The restriction ap
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