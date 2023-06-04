MAtrioMT5

The MAtrio indicator displays three moving averages on any timeframe at once with a period of 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. After attaching to the chart, it immediately displays three moving averages with the parameters of simple (SMA) moving average  MAmethod50 , simple (SMA) moving average  MAmethod100 , simple (SMA) moving average  MAmethod200 . Accordingly, with the price type  MAPrice50 , MAPrice100 , MAPrice200 , by default, the price is Close price everywhere. All parameters (MA calculation method), including color and line type can be changed in the settings, see screenshot.

    Simultaneous drawing of three generally accepted moving averages at once helps to quickly identify resistance and support lines, as well as the beginning and end of both an uptrend and a downtrend, in addition, the intersection of MA with a shorter period, MA with a longer period, gives an additional signal to buy or sell. For example, MA50 or MA100 crossed MA200 from below, this is a signal for a bullish trend, see screenshot. All three moving averages, separately, at intersections (punctures) with candles, give signals for both buying and selling.

For the MT4 terminal, the indicator is here.

Input parameters

  • MAperiod50- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (50);
  • MAmethod50smoothing type;
  • MAPrice50 - at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • MAperiod100- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (100);
  • MAmethod100smoothing type;
  • MAPrice100at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • MAperiod200- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (200);
  • MAmethod200smoothing type;
  • MAPrice200at what price the indicator is calculated;



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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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MAtrio
Yurij Batura
Indicators
The MAtrio indicator displays three moving averages on any timeframe at once with a period of 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. After attaching to the chart, it immediately displays three moving averages with the parameters of simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType50 , simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType100 , simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType200 . Accordingly, with the price type ValuePrices50, ValuePrices100, ValuePrices200 , by default, the price is Close price everywhere. All parame
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Lucky Star RSI
Yurij Batura
5 (1)
Experts
Created for signal providers,  advisor job , as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), opens the required number of orders on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator. It can trade in a multi-currency variant. A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI,Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses
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Lucky Star MA and SO
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read mor
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Lucky Star SO
Yurij Batura
5 (1)
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my bl
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Lucky Star RSI and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators RSI(Relative Strength Index) and MACD(Moving Average Convergence/Divergence)  Expert signals are here. A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star WPR , Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning r
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Lucky Star WPR
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators WPR (Williams Percent Range)  A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in
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Lucky Star MA and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD,  Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real acc
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Lucky Star MA
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average  A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD ,Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my blog ). EA
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Lucky Star SO and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence  Expert advisor signal A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in man
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Lucky Star MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers,  expert job , as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average Convergence / Divergence.It can trade in a multi-currency variant (this feature is disabled in the demo version). A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO a
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Ind Max Min Lot
Yurij Batura
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the maximum and minimum number of lots, as well as the size of the symbol spread. This information is needed to make a quick market entry decision based on the deposit maximum. The calculation considers free funds and funds sufficient for opening one lot. Such situations are common when you participate in various forex contests or trade in the market using your funds to the maximum, as well as during periods of increased or decreased volatility. The indicator provides the nec
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BuySellProf
Yurij Batura
5 (3)
Experts
Multipurpose Expert Advisor. Solves the problem of selecting a target - the direction of price movement. Locking and hedging is the main principle of this Expert Advisor. According to the law of harmonic fluctuations, the price in the form of a pullback (correction) returns to its original position. Balancing at the same time multidirectional orders, the expert advisor fixes profits on market reversals.  The Expert Advisor is effective in conditions of increased volatility (uncertainty about the
BuySellProf Risk Manager
Yurij Batura
Experts
Many target expert. The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking and hedging is the main principle of this advisor. According to the law of harmonic oscillations, the price always returns to its original position sooner or later, and the forex market is no exception. Balancing simultaneously multi-directional orders, the expert captures profits at the market reversals, the more volatility, the more profit you can take on the market. But you should always re
Signals Provider RSI and Fibonacci
Yurij Batura
Experts
Adapted RSI indicator (according to DeMark), automatically constructed Fibonacci lines and convenient active information panel create reliable conditions for profitable multicurrency trading by the advisor Signals Provider RSI and Fibonacci Attaching EA to different windows of currency pairs creates a hedging effect (minimizing the risk of unforeseen market price fluctuations). To do this, after attaching EA to the currency pair window, you need to change the MagicNumber number and, accordingly,
BuySellProf rocker
Yurij Batura
Experts
Many target expert.  The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking is the main principle of this advisor.  Balancing simultaneously with multidirectional orders, the Expert Advisor fixes profit on market reversals. Operation description Entering the market at once with two orders (on Buy and Sell) on one currency pair, the adviser sets a fixed take profit on both orders.After the take profit on Buy or Sell is triggered, the EA places an order for Buy if the
Smart Worm Scalper
Yurij Batura
Experts
Smart Worm Scalper —  Adaptive Scalper based on ATR, MA, RSI and candlestick patterns.    Smart Worm Scalper is built on a biological model of searching for a "comfort zone." Instead of rigid grids or risky Martingale strategies, the EA operates on the "worm" principle, constantly adapting its "skin" (volatility boundaries) to the external environment. This professional trading expert utilizes a unique algorithm of dynamic overbought and oversold zones. Unlike classic indicators, the EA adapts t
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