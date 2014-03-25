BuySellProf

Multipurpose Expert Advisor. Solves the problem of selecting a target - the direction of price movement. Locking and hedging is the main principle of this Expert Advisor. According to the law of harmonic fluctuations, the price in the form of a pullback (correction) returns to its original position. Balancing at the same time multidirectional orders, the expert advisor fixes profits on market reversals. The Expert Advisor is effective in conditions of increased volatility (uncertainty about the direction of price movement, news release). In the multicurrency variant, it is preferable to choose "major", liquid pairs.

The recommended amount of the initial deposit is from $10,000 or cent accounts with the equivalent of the same amount.

Advisor work in real time

The Expert Advisor can trade both in mono- and multicurrency variants. In the multicurrency variant, when selecting the opposite currency pairs, the hedging starts working. For this purpose it is necessary to attach EA to a new window of another currency pair with the change of MagicNumber and, accordingly, to enter other input parameters of the given currency pair.

There is an information panel in the EA where the actual input parameters are displayed: account balance, profit of the currency pair, account type (real, demo or contest) and also an opportunity to manually close the profitable, losing or all orders of the currency pair.

The description of work

The Expert Advisor enters the market with two orders on Buy and Sell on the same currency pair, automatically setting fixed Take Profit for both orders. When the price reaches the take profit level, the Expert Advisor fixes the profit and sets additional orders considering the fractional Martingale (the lot size is increased by the -Martinlot coefficient).

A Stop Loss is set to the locking (opposite) order in case of a market reversal. This Stop Loss can be set fixed or with Trailing Stop.

When all previously set orders are closed at Take Profit, the Expert Advisor starts a new trading cycle, setting two orders, respectively, for Buy and Sell, and so on, until you stop it.

How to optimize the BuySellProf advisor Options of work expert BuySellProf

Input parameters

TP - take profit;

- take profit; SL - stop loss;

- stop loss; Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable trailing stop;

- enable/disable trailing stop; Trailing Stop - trailing stop value;

- trailing stop value; Lots - lot size. Fractional 0.01 or 0.1;

- lot size. Fractional 0.01 or 0.1; Martinlot - the coefficient of multiplication of Lots to achieve the larger profit and Breakeven; complex Martingale (the value is 1, there is no Martingale and it is increased by fraction 0.1, i.e. 1+0.1=1.1, etc.);

- the coefficient of multiplication of Lots to achieve the larger profit and Breakeven; complex Martingale (the value is 1, there is no Martingale and it is increased by fraction 0.1, i.e. 1+0.1=1.1, etc.); MagicNumber - the magic number, an integer constant used for unique identification of orders;

- the magic number, an integer constant used for unique identification of orders; MaxLots - maximum allowed lot size. Increasing the lot size with complex Martingale, for example from 0.01 to 2, EA will set additional orders only with 2 lots, Martin will work only in the intervals from 0.01 to 2. Serves to reduce the drawdown.



