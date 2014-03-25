BuySellProf

5

Multipurpose Expert Advisor. Solves the problem of selecting a target - the direction of price movement. Locking and hedging is the main principle of this Expert Advisor. According to the law of harmonic fluctuations, the price in the form of a pullback (correction) returns to its original position. Balancing at the same time multidirectional orders, the expert advisor fixes profits on market reversals.  The Expert Advisor is effective in conditions of increased volatility (uncertainty about the direction of price movement, news release). In the multicurrency variant, it is preferable to choose "major", liquid pairs. 

The recommended amount of the initial deposit is from $10,000 or cent accounts with the equivalent of the same amount.
Advisor work in real time

The Expert Advisor can trade both in mono- and multicurrency variants. In the multicurrency variant, when selecting the opposite currency pairs, the hedging starts working.  For this purpose it is necessary to attach EA to a new window of another currency pair with the change of MagicNumber and, accordingly, to enter other input parameters of the given currency pair.

There is an information panel in the EA where the actual input parameters are displayed: account balance, profit of the currency pair, account type (real, demo or contest) and also an opportunity to manually close the profitable, losing or all orders of the currency pair. 

The description of work

The Expert Advisor enters the market with two orders on Buy and Sell on the same currency pair, automatically setting fixed Take Profit for both orders. When the price reaches the take profit level, the Expert Advisor fixes the profit and sets additional orders considering the fractional Martingale (the lot size is increased by the -Martinlot coefficient).

A Stop Loss is set to the locking (opposite) order in case of a market reversal. This Stop Loss can be set fixed or with Trailing Stop.

 When all previously set orders are closed at Take Profit, the Expert Advisor starts a new trading cycle, setting two orders, respectively, for Buy and Sell, and so on, until you stop it.

 How to optimize the BuySellProf advisor   Options of work expert BuySellProf

Input parameters

  • TP - take profit;
  • SL - stop loss;
  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable trailing stop;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop value;
  • Lots - lot size. Fractional 0.01 or 0.1;
  • Martinlot - the coefficient of multiplication of Lots to achieve the larger profit and Breakeven; complex Martingale (the value is 1, there is no Martingale and it is increased by fraction 0.1, i.e. 1+0.1=1.1, etc.);
  • MagicNumber - the magic number, an integer constant used for unique identification of orders;
  • MaxLots - maximum allowed lot size.  Increasing the lot size with complex Martingale, for example from 0.01 to 2, EA will set additional orders only with 2 lots, Martin will work only in the intervals from 0.01 to 2. Serves to reduce the drawdown.


    Reviews 4
    Konstantin Polle
    682
    Konstantin Polle 2019.06.19 00:24 
     

    Разработчику респект,отличная работа,мгновенная реакция на вопросы,советник внушает доверие и главное спокойствие за свой депозит,аренду оработал легко,погоняю еще месяц,если все будет так же то покупаю.Юрию желаю Удачи

    gamuccia17973
    701
    gamuccia17973 2018.05.01 12:25 
     

    I rented this product for a month, and I have to tell that its simply perfect, in almost one day I made 35 euros, I repaid the month rent, I will buy it for sure if the results will be like the first day, Mr Yurij is a really understanding man, he helped me to figure out the best settings for my balance, and thanks to him i made 35 euros in less than 24 hours, THANK YOU MR YURIJ Я благодарю вас от всего сердца, HAVE A GOOD DAY TO ALL AND GREAT TRADE TOO ALL TRADERS.

    Recommended products
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
    Ea Kogoro Trend
    Pham Xuan Can
    Experts
    EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
    Gold Label
    Tran Thanh Tuyen
    Experts
    Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    BiBoosterix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Intensive
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Candlesticks
    Rizwan Khan
    Experts
    Based on candlesticks patterns. Different candlesticks patterns included with buy and sell on pattern recognition without stoploss and limit. Sell at peaks and buy at bottoms or follow a trend. A simple EA based on century old chart patterns. EA also uses extensions to established patterns and takes more than one buy or sell trades following a buy or sell trade and closes all previous buy or sell trades on a reverse pattern. 
    PinBar Hunter MT4 EA
    Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
    Experts
    Description: PinBar Hunter MT4 EA PinBar Hunter MT4 EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the classic Price Action strategy: trading entries based on pin bar patterns. The EA identifies potential reversal candles (Pin Bars) and executes trades according to defined filters and risk management parameters. It is powered by the custom PinBar Hunter MT4 indicator , which visually displays signals on the chart. Buyers of the EA can request this indicator for free — just send me a priv
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Experts
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Bear vs Bull EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
    Lemm Scalper EA MT4
    Fabio Sanna
    Experts
    Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
    Santa Scalping
    Morten Kruse
    2.84 (19)
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
    Universal MT4 MACD
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
    Multi Universal Robot
    Oleksandr Klochkov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Harvest GOLD
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Scalper Little
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    Scalper Little is a Forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small profit / loss goals. A trader makes a deal from a few seconds to several minutes and at the same time tries to take a small profit / loss from a few points to tens of points. In other words, the bot is trying to work on the smallest market fluctuations, as if cutting profit / loss from the market into thin slices. The bot is designed to trade major currency pairs, it has protection against failures -
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Experts
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    Fxdolarix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
    Hamster Gold Trading
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Experts
    Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
    Mistress
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
    Black Out EA
    Jason Thato Hartley
    Experts
    Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
    RSI Double Cross EA
    Ihor Koshel
    Experts
    RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
    For OIL 2
    Vadim Korolyuk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools. The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold. It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended settings Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$; External variables Lots
    SuperfarabiEA Compound
    Farabi Aminy
    Experts
    Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (20)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.87 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
    KT Gold Drift EA MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    Experts
    One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    1 (1)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    ORIX mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
    Ninja Forex EA
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.7 (92)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
    Gold Medalist
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    More from author
    Ind Max Min Lot
    Yurij Batura
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the maximum and minimum number of lots, as well as the size of the symbol spread. This information is needed to make a quick market entry decision based on the deposit maximum. The calculation considers free funds and funds sufficient for opening one lot. Such situations are common when you participate in various forex contests or trade in the market using your funds to the maximum, as well as during periods of increased or decreased volatility. The indicator provides the nec
    FREE
    MAtrioMT5
    Yurij Batura
    Indicators
    The MAtrio indicator displays three moving averages on any timeframe at once with a period of 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. After attaching to the chart, it immediately displays three moving averages with the parameters of simple (SMA) moving average   MAmethod50 , simple (SMA) moving average   MAmethod100 , simple (SMA) moving average   MAmethod200 . Accordingly, with the price type   MAPrice50 , MAPrice100 , MAPrice200 , by default, the price is   Close price   everywhere. All parameters (MA calc
    FREE
    MAtrio
    Yurij Batura
    Indicators
    The MAtrio indicator displays three moving averages on any timeframe at once with a period of 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. After attaching to the chart, it immediately displays three moving averages with the parameters of simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType50 , simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType100 , simple (SMA) moving average SmoothingType200 . Accordingly, with the price type ValuePrices50, ValuePrices100, ValuePrices200 , by default, the price is Close price everywhere. All parame
    FREE
    Lucky Star MA
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average  A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD ,Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my blog ). EA
    Lucky Star SO
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my bl
    Lucky Star MACD
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers,  expert job , as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average Convergence / Divergence.It can trade in a multi-currency variant (this feature is disabled in the demo version). A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO a
    Lucky Star MA and SO
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read mor
    Lucky Star MA and MACD
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD,  Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real acc
    Lucky Star SO and MACD
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence  Expert advisor signal A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD, Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in man
    Lucky Star RSI
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers,  advisor job , as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), opens the required number of orders on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator. It can trade in a multi-currency variant. A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI,Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses
    Lucky Star WPR
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators WPR (Williams Percent Range)  A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in
    Lucky Star RSI and MACD
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators RSI(Relative Strength Index) and MACD(Moving Average Convergence/Divergence)  Expert signals are here. A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star WPR , Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning r
    BuySellProf Risk Manager
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Many target expert. The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking and hedging is the main principle of this advisor. According to the law of harmonic oscillations, the price always returns to its original position sooner or later, and the forex market is no exception. Balancing simultaneously multi-directional orders, the expert captures profits at the market reversals, the more volatility, the more profit you can take on the market. But you should always re
    Signals Provider RSI and Fibonacci
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Adapted RSI indicator (according to DeMark), automatically constructed Fibonacci lines and convenient active information panel create reliable conditions for profitable multicurrency trading by the advisor Signals Provider RSI and Fibonacci Attaching EA to different windows of currency pairs creates a hedging effect (minimizing the risk of unforeseen market price fluctuations). To do this, after attaching EA to the currency pair window, you need to change the MagicNumber number and, accordingly,
    BuySellProf rocker
    Yurij Batura
    Experts
    Many target expert.  The issue of choosing a target is solved - the direction of price movement. Locking is the main principle of this advisor.  Balancing simultaneously with multidirectional orders, the Expert Advisor fixes profit on market reversals. Operation description Entering the market at once with two orders (on Buy and Sell) on one currency pair, the adviser sets a fixed take profit on both orders.After the take profit on Buy or Sell is triggered, the EA places an order for Buy if the
    Filter:
    Konstantin Polle
    682
    Konstantin Polle 2019.06.19 00:24 
     

    Разработчику респект,отличная работа,мгновенная реакция на вопросы,советник внушает доверие и главное спокойствие за свой депозит,аренду оработал легко,погоняю еще месяц,если все будет так же то покупаю.Юрию желаю Удачи

    gamuccia17973
    701
    gamuccia17973 2018.05.01 12:25 
     

    I rented this product for a month, and I have to tell that its simply perfect, in almost one day I made 35 euros, I repaid the month rent, I will buy it for sure if the results will be like the first day, Mr Yurij is a really understanding man, he helped me to figure out the best settings for my balance, and thanks to him i made 35 euros in less than 24 hours, THANK YOU MR YURIJ Я благодарю вас от всего сердца, HAVE A GOOD DAY TO ALL AND GREAT TRADE TOO ALL TRADERS.

    Trung Truong Duc
    213
    Trung Truong Duc 2017.11.19 12:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Yuan Lin Nie
    136
    Yuan Lin Nie 2017.02.22 01:28 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review