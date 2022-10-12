DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.27
- Updated: 12 October 2022
- Activations: 5
The Experts for integrating DYJ Tradays indicator with DYJ GlobalTradeWar strategy,
DYJ GlobalTradeWar is a strategy to turn losses into profits,Its characteristics are:
- Take profit when the order is in the right direction.
- Turn losses into profits when the order is in the wrong direction
- You can set its target profit.
The EA can set EA automatic trading and EA manual trading switch or mixed trading.
Tradays is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis.
Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available for each indicator. Furthermore, the service stores extensive historical data outlined in charts and tables.
All currency pairs(43)
GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, XAGUSD, USDCNH, USDHDK, USDZAR, USDSGD, USDPLN, USDSEK, USDNOK
Please note that:
EA can only backtest the real economic calendar data from January 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021,Please change the InpEAComment to any number of letters, such as NEWS.
Because it has been saved in the EA file, traders can browse the mql5 historical economic calendar for comparison, and they are completely consistent
In addition, the chart during the back test cannot display event contents and time objects, only when EA is actually running
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA Signal
INPUT[GENERAL]
- InpMagic = 9372;
- InpPairs = GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,AUDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,XAGUSD
- InpContry = "WW,EU,US,CA,AU,NZ,JP,CN,GB,CH,DE,FR,IT,BR,KR,HK,SG,MX,ES,ZA,IN,SE,NO"
- InpEventImpact = POSITIVE
- InpEventImportance = HIGH
- InpHistotyStartDate = D'01.05.2021
- InpHistotyEndDate = D'06.03.2021
- InpPreferebceHeigh = 12
- InpVerticalSpacing = 10
- InpRiskPercent = -0.01 -- InpRiskPercent:Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot]
- InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- InpAutoRiskInBalance:Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)
- InpGroupMaxGameRound = 5 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound
- InpAllOrderCounts = 10 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.
- InpBaseVolumeMultiple = 5 -- closed all,if Volume>InpBaseVolumeMultiple.InpBaseVolumeMultiple is a multiple of the base volume
- InpMaxGameRound = 5 -- close all if round>InpMaxGameRound
- InpMaxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum trades for signal open
- InpMaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open
- InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 1 -- Allowed maximum number of symbols for exist positions
- InpMaxLots = 1000 -- Maximum lots for game.
- InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss error percentage
- InpTakeProfits = 50 -- TakeProfits:It's a multiple of spread
- InpStopLoss = 50 -- StopLoss:It's a multiple of spread
- InpGridMode = STOP_MODE
- InpMaxGridOrders = 20 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
- InpFristOrderStep = 7.69 -- InpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
- InpOrderStep = 7.69 -- InpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
- InpRecursiveTrade = false
- InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
- InpIsOpenOrder = OpenOrders;
- InpMinProfit = 5 -- closing all positions for Minimum Profit
- InpTotalProfits = 20 -- closing all positions for Dynamic profit target[0=Auto,-1=off]
- InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
- InpSymbolProfits = 15 -- target profits for per symbol[0=Auto,-1=off]
- InpGroupTotalProfits = 10 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]
- InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Calculus coefficient
- InpIncreasedProfit = 1 -- Game target profit
- InpEAComment = "TEC"
Author
- Daying Cao, I an experienced software engineer.