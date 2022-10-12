DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA

The Experts for integrating DYJ Tradays indicator with DYJ GlobalTradeWar strategy,

DYJ GlobalTradeWar is a strategy to turn losses into profits,Its characteristics are:

Take profit when the order is in the right direction. Turn losses into profits when the order is in the wrong direction You can set its target profit.

The EA can set EA automatic trading and EA manual trading switch or mixed trading.

Tradays is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis.

Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available for each indicator. Furthermore, the service stores extensive historical data outlined in charts and tables.

All currency pairs(43)

GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, XAGUSD, USDCNH, USDHDK, USDZAR, USDSGD, USDPLN, USDSEK, USDNOK

Please note that:

EA can only backtest the real economic calendar data from January 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021,Please change the InpEAComment to any number of letters, such as NEWS.

Because it has been saved in the EA file, traders can browse the mql5 historical economic calendar for comparison, and they are completely consistent

In addition, the chart during the back test cannot display event contents and time objects, only when EA is actually running

INPUT

InpMagic = 9372;

= 9372; InpPairs = GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,AUDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,XAGUSD

InpContry = "WW,EU,US,CA,AU,NZ,JP,CN,GB,CH,DE,FR,IT,BR,KR,HK,SG,MX,ES,ZA,IN,SE,NO"

= "WW,EU,US,CA,AU,NZ,JP,CN,GB,CH,DE,FR,IT,BR,KR,HK,SG,MX,ES,ZA,IN,SE,NO" InpEventImpact = POSITIVE

= POSITIVE InpEventImportance = HIGH

= HIGH InpHistotyStartDate = D'01.05.2021

= D'01.05.2021 InpHistotyEndDate = D'06.03.2021

= D'06.03.2021 InpPreferebceHeigh = 12

= 12 InpVerticalSpacing = 10

InpRiskPercent = -0.01 -- InpRiskPercent:Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot]

= -0.01 -- InpRiskPercent:Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot] InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- InpAutoRiskInBalance:Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

= 10 -- InpAutoRiskInBalance:Still Available Risk In Balance(x%) InpGroupMaxGameRound = 5 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound

= 5 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound InpAllOrderCounts = 10 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.

= 10 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts. InpBaseVolumeMultiple = 5 -- closed all,if Volume>InpBaseVolumeMultiple.InpBaseVolumeMultiple is a multiple of the base volume

= 5 -- closed all,if Volume>InpBaseVolumeMultiple.InpBaseVolumeMultiple is a multiple of the base volume InpMaxGameRound = 5 -- close all if round>InpMaxGameRound

= 5 -- close all if round>InpMaxGameRound InpMaxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum trades for signal open

= 1000 -- Maximum trades for signal open InpMaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open

= 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 1 -- Allowed maximum number of symbols for exist positions

= 1 -- Allowed maximum number of symbols for exist positions InpMaxLots = 1000 -- Maximum lots for game.

= 1000 -- Maximum lots for game. InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss error percentage

= 0.053005 -- Repair loss error percentage InpTakeProfits = 50 -- TakeProfits:It's a multiple of spread

= 50 -- TakeProfits:It's a multiple of spread InpStopLoss = 50 -- StopLoss:It's a multiple of spread

= 50 -- StopLoss:It's a multiple of spread InpGridMode = STOP_MODE

= STOP_MODE InpMaxGridOrders = 20 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

= 20 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid] InpFristOrderStep = 7.69 -- InpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

= 7.69 -- InpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread InpOrderStep = 7.69 -- InpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

= 7.69 -- InpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread InpRecursiveTrade = false

= false InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

= 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid] InpIsOpenOrder = OpenOrders;

[PROFITS]

InpMinProfit = 5 -- closing all positions for Minimum Profit

= 5 -- closing all positions for Minimum Profit InpTotalProfits = 20 -- closing all positions for Dynamic profit target[0=Auto,-1=off]

= 20 -- closing all positions for Dynamic profit target[0=Auto,-1=off] InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

= 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70% InpSymbolProfits = 15 -- target profits for per symbol[0=Auto,-1=off]

= 15 -- target profits for per symbol[0=Auto,-1=off] InpGroupTotalProfits = 10 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]

= 10 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off] InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

= 3 -- Calculus coefficient InpIncreasedProfit = 1 -- Game target profit

= 1 -- Game target profit InpEAComment = "TEC"

Author

Daying Cao, I an experienced software engineer.



