Hedge MA

Hedge MA is both a moving average cross EA and hedging EA, designed to recover a loss of a losing trade by opening an opposite trade, or more, if necessary. If the initial trade will be lost, the hedge trade will win. If the initial trade wins, then the hedge trade might not even get triggered and will be cancelled.

  1. The EA is designed for МТ5 hedge accounts.
  2. Recommended account - cent МТ5 hedge, at least 15000 USD cents ($150), leverage - 1:500.
  3. Recommended timeframe - М5.
  4. The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.
  5. For better visualization, it is recommended to attach the ATR indicator with the period of 2 to the chart.


Trading strategy

  • The EA opens a sell order when price crosses 100-day moving average below.
  • The EA opens hedge trades when your original trade reaches a certain predetermined loss point.
  • An opposite order is opened after a specified Delta distance 50 pips with the volume increased.


EA parameters

  • Timeframes: The timeframe on which the EA should work regardless what timeframe your chart is set to.

Moving average

  • Moving_Average_period: Averaging period of the Moving Average (default 100).
  • MA_SHIFT: The indicator shift relative to the chart (default is 0).
  • MA_METHOD: The methods of the price series.

Hedge

  • Initial_LOT: initial lot size.
  • Hedge_LOT_1: the lot Size of the first hedge trade (order opposite).
  • Hedge_LOT_2: the lot Size of the second hedge trade.
  • Distance_Recovery: distance between orders (50 points).
  • Initial_TP: Take Profit of initial trade.
  • Hedge_TP_1: Take Profit of the first hedge trade.
  • Hedge_TP_2: Take Profit of the second hedge trade.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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