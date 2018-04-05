The Dow Jones Killer MT5

Special offer! $60 before next upgrade.

Specially designed for Dow Jones market movements.

The Dow Jones Killer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index with precision and efficiency. It leverages a combination of advanced trend and volume indicators across multiple timeframes, ensuring that it captures high-probability trade opportunities in real-time. With its fast and responsive strategy, the EA opens positions with tight Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, allowing for quick and effective trades that minimize exposure to market risk.

What sets The Dow Jones Killer apart is its ability to adapt to market conditions while maintaining a high win rate, as evidenced by backtests showing good results across a variety of market environments. The EA performs optimally in fast-moving markets, where its quick decision-making process can truly shine. It was developed with a keen focus on risk management, ensuring that even in volatile market conditions, your capital is protected.

For best performance, it is recommended to use this EA with an ECN broker that offers low latency and tight spreads. A broker with fast order execution is crucial to maximizing the profitability of the Dow Jones Killer's strategy, as it requires minimal slippage to execute trades at the optimal price points.

Whether you are looking to capitalize on short-term market movements or add a sophisticated algorithm to your trading arsenal, The Dow Jones Killer is built to deliver consistent and reliable results.

The chart can be opened in any timeframe, all calculations are done regardless of the chart timeframe.

Warning 1: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.


Main functionalities of the EA:

  • Fully automated strategy with no complicated settings needed.
  • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs.
  • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
  • Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
  • Hidden SL and TP to avoid any broker manipulation.
  • Max simultaneous orders.
  • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
  • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
  • Max allowed spread and slippage.
  • Security alert in case of risky money management.
For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


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