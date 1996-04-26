Trend Simon - allows you to determine the current trend. Using the algorithm implemented in this indicator, you can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the market. The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and monitors market trends. Trend Simon indicators can be used along with oscillators as a filter. Flexible settings of Trend Simon indicators allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions on different instruments.





For calculations, the indicator uses the following indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable.





You can set up both the sound signal and the sending of the signal, for example, by e-mail. The indicator does not redraw and works very confidently. Suitable for trading on small timeframes and on long ones, ignores sudden price jumps or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price.