Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically.

Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Expert parameters:

1. Manage Open Positions

+ Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade.

+ Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.

2. Manage pending orders

+ Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending Orders

+ Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips)

+ Step size to move pending order (in pips)

+ Lot Type: Select lot type

+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Manage lots

+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 0.05)

+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot

+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient

+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade



