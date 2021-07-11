Hedging Pro Ultimate

Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Expert parameters:
1. Manage Open Positions
+ Open Position Mode: Select the open position method
+ Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.
+ Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade.
2. Manage pending orders
+ Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending Orders
+ Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips)
+ Step size to move pending order (in pips)
3. Manage Lot and Money
+ Lot Type: Select lot type
+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Manage lots
+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 0.05)
+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient
+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade
4. Manage GRID
+ Open Next Grid only on a new bar
+ Open Next Grid on Trend Direction : open next position only when there is a signal.
+ GRID Mode: Select grid strategy
+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position
+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient
+ MaxTrade Buy: Maximum allowed long positions
+ MaxTrade Sell: Maximun allowed short positions
5. Manage Lock
+ Use Lock: Use lock by drawdown/money/pips
+ Lock By Drawdown, ea will hedge the positions based on drawdown
+ Lock By Money, ea will hedge the position based on losing money
+ Lock By Pips, ea will hedge the position based on losing pips
6. Manage Close
+ Use Daily Target Profit, in money: Close all positions and remove ea from chart when daily profit target is reached
+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.
+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.
7. Manage SL-TP
+ Use Stoploss and Take Profit, in pips
+ Stop Loss(in pips), 0= no stoploss
+ Take Profit(in pips), 0= no take profit
+ Enable Virtual TP Average : close all position at Take Profit Average
+ Take Profit Average(in pips)
8. Manage Trailing Money
+ Trailling (in money): Trail profit in money.
+ Trail Money All (in Percentage): Trail profit in percentage balance.
9. Manage Drawdown Reduction
+ Use Auto Close Partial:
+ Select Close Partial Method:
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money
+ Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close
+ Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close.
+ 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close.
+ Auto Close Partial 3:
+ Select Close Partial 3 Method
+ Number of trades to activate partial close 3
+ Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3
+ min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position
+ Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial
10. Time Management
+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
+ Trade Start Time: Time to start new cycle
+ Trade End Time: Time to stop new cycle
11. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use broker's server time .
12. Manage Others
+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed
+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.
+ Magic number : Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.
I have tried thousands of expert advisors and I can say that this Boot is really well designed. It has systems for closing operations never seen before. I don't use the settings proposed in the thread but I've found much better ones. As Sugianto says it's all about flow. Congratulations..