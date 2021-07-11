Hedging Pro Ultimate

5

Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically.

MT4 Version |  Product Knowledge & Setfile | Input Parameters Guide

Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Expert parameters:
1. Manage Open Positions
+ Open Position Mode: Select the open position method
+ Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.
+ Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade.

2. Manage pending orders
+ Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending Orders
+ Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips)

+ Step size to move pending order (in pips)

3. Manage Lot and Money

+ Lot Type: Select lot type
+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Manage lots
+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 0.05)
+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient
+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade

4. Manage GRID
+ Open Next Grid only on a new bar
+ Open Next Grid on Trend Direction : open next position only when there is a signal.
+ GRID Mode: Select grid strategy
+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position
+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient
+ MaxTrade Buy: Maximum allowed long positions
+ MaxTrade Sell: Maximun allowed short positions

5. Manage Lock
+ Use Lock: Use lock by drawdown/money/pips
+ Lock By Drawdown, ea will hedge the positions based on drawdown
+ Lock By Money, ea will hedge the position based on losing money
+ Lock By Pips, ea will hedge the position based on losing pips

6. Manage Close
+ Use Daily Target Profit, in money: Close all positions and remove ea from chart when daily profit target is reached
+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.

+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.

7. Manage SL-TP 
+ Use Stoploss and Take Profit, in pips
+ Stop Loss(in pips), 0= no stoploss
+ Take Profit(in pips), 0= no take profit
+ Enable Virtual TP Average : close all position at Take Profit Average
+ Take Profit Average(in pips)
8. Manage Trailing Money
+ Trailling (in money): Trail profit in money.
+ Trail Money All (in Percentage): Trail profit in percentage balance.

9. Manage Drawdown Reduction
+ Use Auto Close Partial:
+ Select Close Partial Method:
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money
+ Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close
+ Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close.
+ 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close.
+ Auto Close Partial 3:
+ Select Close Partial 3 Method
+ Number of trades to activate partial close 3
+ Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3
+ min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position
+ Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial

10. Time Management
+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
+ Trade Start Time: Time to start new cycle
+ Trade End Time: Time to stop new cycle

11. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use broker's server time .

12. Manage Others
+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed
+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.
+ Magic number : Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.
Reviews 7
24278
343
24278 2025.02.28 17:27 
 

I have tried thousands of expert advisors and I can say that this Boot is really well designed. It has systems for closing operations never seen before. I don't use the settings proposed in the thread but I've found much better ones. As Sugianto says it's all about flow. Congratulations..

skmishra_17
203
skmishra_17 2024.12.12 15:40 
 

I am using this past 15 days on 2 accounts, started in XAUUSD and GBPUSD and result is very good.

MARIO DANIELE SCRETI
5466
MARIO DANIELE SCRETI 2024.01.05 16:31 
 

It is the best tool for those who love semi-automated trading.

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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
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Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
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Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
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Net Z
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4.43 (7)
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Experts
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Sugianto
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Sugianto
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5 (1)
Experts
Real Account Monitor | Setfile  | Manual Guide Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA Trade the relationship, not the direction. Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is
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Sugianto
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ About This Bot Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic. The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only
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Sugianto
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Experts
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Sugianto
Experts
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Stop Out Monitor MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Utilities
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Sugianto
3 (2)
Experts
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Major Trend EA
Sugianto
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Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
Experts
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GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
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Sugianto
Experts
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Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
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GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Experts
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
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lthams
27
lthams 2025.03.01 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sugianto
17309
Reply from developer Sugianto 2025.03.03 23:28
1. You requested a refund only 2 days after you purchased my product.
2. I recommend that you cancel the product so that your funds can be returned, because before 7 days and you have not activated my product, then you can still cancel and get your money back.
3. I even sent an article on how to cancel a product through your mql5 cabinet. This is the best solution because you can get your money and I can get my product back.
3. You told me that you cannot cancel because you have activated it.
4. You asked me to cancel your purchase through my cabinet and I have also told you that I cannot do it because there is no such menu.
5. You wrote a request to the helpdesk for mql5 to refund on the grounds that I as the seller agree to the refund. Because of your reasons, the helpdesk asked you to resolve it directly with me.
6. As i already told you, I cannot refund your funds, because my product has been activated and installed on your computer, this means that no one can withdraw my product from your computer and ensure that you do not use my product after I make a refund.
7. You still insist on asking me for a refund as a gesture of goodwill on the grounds that the mql5 helpdesk suggested you ask the seller for a refund directly.
8. So, you told mql5 helpdesk that I wanted to give you a refund, and on the other hand after that you told me that mql5 recommended you ask for a refund from the seller. so you have pitted me against mql5 helpdesk.
9. As Mlq5 market rule chapter 4 point 14, Products purchased through the Market service cannot be returned. This means that you cannot return a product that has been purchased and activated. As a seller, I can only offer a discount to my other products as compensation, and I have already explained to you that this is just my good intention and does not mean you have to buy the product.
10. You become annoyed with my offer and give my product a 1-star review.
11. So you blame me because you did not do your homework before purchasing a product and play the victim as if I was the one who caused you a loss because I could not fulfill your request for a refund and you accused me of persuading you to buy my other product and on another hand you have pitted me against mql5 helpdesk with yours two sided story.
12. With your cunning and tricky attitude, what are you doing next? write me a PM to tell me that you will delete the review after I refund you, correct? I just checked your pm to me, and you already did that. You are trying to blackmail me, i will report this matter to mql5 to ban you for life.
24278
343
24278 2025.02.28 17:27 
 

I have tried thousands of expert advisors and I can say that this Boot is really well designed. It has systems for closing operations never seen before. I don't use the settings proposed in the thread but I've found much better ones. As Sugianto says it's all about flow. Congratulations..

skmishra_17
203
skmishra_17 2024.12.12 15:40 
 

I am using this past 15 days on 2 accounts, started in XAUUSD and GBPUSD and result is very good.

MARIO DANIELE SCRETI
5466
MARIO DANIELE SCRETI 2024.01.05 16:31 
 

It is the best tool for those who love semi-automated trading.

Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.02.03 10:22 
 

Very successful EA and safe for the invested capital. I have been running in real money account for 4 months with a consistently good win. Acts every day. Fully recommended! 5 points

Hongpeng Wang
363
Hongpeng Wang 2022.01.07 11:37 
 

I've been using more than 1 month on 2 accounts, start in XAUUSD and GBPUSD 0.02 lots, get good returns. However, be careful about news and US session tradking, if you can't manager account properly it will blow your account easily. Author replied every question, good customer service.

Orwa Kerdiea
716
Orwa Kerdiea 2021.09.18 14:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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