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About This Bot

Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic.

The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only when price confirms a breakout instead of guessing market direction.

Key Features

Multi-range breakout strategy for BTCUSD

Previous day, 12H, 8H, 6H, 4H, 2H, Asia, Europe, and US session breakout options

Pending order execution for clean breakout entries

Automatic risk-based lot calculation

Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

Breakeven and trailing stop for trade protection

Spread spike guard and slippage protection

Broker stop-level protection

MT5 economic calendar news filter

Automatic pending order cleanup

On-chart dashboard for monitoring market status, spread, guard, news, and active strategies

Each strategy uses its own magic number for clean order management

Why Bitcoin Whale?

Bitcoin Whale is built for traders who want a disciplined BTC breakout system with strong risk control. It does not rely on random entries. It waits for price to break important market levels and manages trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, spread protection, and news filtering.

The EA can run one breakout model or combine multiple independent strategies at the same time. Each strategy is isolated with its own magic number, so orders and positions remain organized and easy to manage.

Risk Management

Bitcoin Whale includes professional protection features such as:

Risk per trade based on account balance

Maximum lot cap

Minimum SL distance based on spread and price percentage

Protection against invalid stops

Spread spike pause

Slippage cooldown

News window protection

Fresh quote and market-live check

Recommended Use

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: BTCUSD

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended

Broker: Low spread and stable execution recommended

Test first in Strategy Tester and demo account before live trading

Bitcoin Whale is designed for traders who prefer breakout trading, disciplined execution, and strong protection logic in the highly volatile Bitcoin market.

Tips Before Going Live

Test first in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account for at least a few weeks.

and on a account for at least a few weeks. Adjust InpStartHour / InpEndHour to your broker's server time zone (check the top-right of Market Watch).

(check the top-right of Market Watch). Since this is bitcoin, note that the points value depends on your broker's digits (BTCUSD is usually 2 digits; the default parameters are tuned for that scale).

Start with a small InpRiskPercent (0.5–1%) until you're comfortable with its behavior.

Important / Disclaimer

Note: This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market conditions can change, and all trading involves risk. Always test settings carefully before using on a live account.