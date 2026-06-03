Turtle One MT5

3.67 

Launch promo!
Exclusive offer, availabe 
    7 /10 spots at current price!
Next Price 249$

Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable.


Key Features of the Turtle One System:
Risk-Averse Strategy: The Turtle One system does not employ high-risk strategies such as hedging, martingale, or grid trading. This approach minimizes the potential for large, unexpected losses, providing a more stable trading environment.
Genuine Trading Approach: Unlike many systems that rely on historical data reader or artificial intelligence, the Turtle One system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience.
Pending Orders: The system employs multiple pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution.
Stoploss Protection: Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment.
Drawdown Limits: The system includes strict drawdown limitations, with a daily max drawdown which users can determine according to their wishes, ensuring that your trading capital is safeguarded.
Time Management: Traders can choose to trade only during specific sessions (Asia, Europe, or US) and on certain days, allowing for flexible and strategic trading.
News Filter: The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes.
Customizable Parameters: This is not a black box system; user have the ability to adjust the input parameters to optimize trading results according to user preferences.

In summary, the Turtle One Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your trading performance while prioritizing risk management and transparency. We believe that this system will provide you with the tools you need to navigate the gold market confidently and successfully.

Turtle One Expert Advisor: Setup & Requirements

Setup: For maximum results, use the setfile provided.

Trading Parameters:

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD
Minimum/Recommended Deposit: $1000/$2000 
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects and adjusts for 3-digit brokers for GOLD.

Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)

Technical Recommendations:

VPS: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment.
News Filter: The Expert Advisor uses MT5’s built-in news calendar to filter high-impact news events, eliminating the need for manual URL inputs and GMT settings.
Backtesting Details:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)
Period: 2025-2026
Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results
Start Balance Minimum/Recommended: $1000/$2000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Setting: Need Setfile
Support: If you have any questions or need assistance with setting up the Expert Advisor, please feel free to contact us via private message. We are committed to responding as quickly as possible to help you get the most out of Turtle One.

Risk Warning: Before purchasing this product, ensure that you fully understand the risks associated with trading. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Reviews 4
playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.13 04:55 
 

Very good gold breakout EA that works in the current market. My only "complaint" is that seeing how extremely well it works it's easy to get greedy with risk settings, but we need to consider that in Aggressive mode it can be up to 8 trades per side triggered at same price, so our lot size or risk percent setting gets multiplied accordingly. I didn't realize this at first, which resulted in a loss larger than expected maximum on a certain unlucky day. I've since adjusted the settings to stay at reasonable risk and everything is good again. The developer provides all the needed support (which is how I know it's up to 8 trades and not some other maximum number).

Chun Hua Li
483
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:08 
 

很好的开发者。我已经实现了盈利。继续支持

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Charliemagne Crabajales
60
Charliemagne Crabajales 2026.07.28 10:32 
 

I have back test this with good results, but since theres always a disclaimer that past performance or even back test does not guarantee profit, this EA is not profitable base on my own experience. I have posted in the comment my P&L. If you ask me, I will avoid this EA.

Sugianto
17284
Reply from developer Sugianto 2026.07.28 11:05
Hello, I'm sorry to hear about your recent experience. It's important to understand that you entered Turtle One during a difficult market period. Turtle One is designed as a **long-term trend-following system**, so periods of drawdown are a normal part of its trading cycle before it captures larger trending moves. According to the historical backtests, Turtle One has an average winning rate of around **68%**. This also means that approximately **32% of trades can be losing trades**. The EA intentionally uses a relatively small stop loss to keep individual losses under control, so consecutive stop-outs can occur during choppy or ranging market conditions. For this reason, **proper risk management is essential**. My recommended configuration is: * **Minimum balance:** 1000
* **Lot size:** 0.01 Here's why: Turtle One can place up to **8 pending orders on each side**. With a **0.01 lot size** and a **25-pip stop loss**, each stopped-out trade represents approximately **$2.50** of risk. If all eight positions on one side are stopped out, the total loss would be approximately **8 × $2.50 = $20**. The account should therefore have enough capital to comfortably absorb these normal losing periods while allowing the EA to continue trading until the next profitable trend develops. Please also note that the official Turtle signal has experienced similar losing periods in the past before recovering. This behavior is expected for trend-following systems and should be evaluated over a long series of trades rather than a few individual days. One thing I also noticed is that your broker appears to have relatively high **slippage**. High slippage can significantly reduce performance by causing entries and exits to be executed at worse prices than intended. For the best results, I strongly recommend using a well-regulated broker with low spreads, fast execution, and consistently low slippage. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Trading systems should always be evaluated over the long term, with appropriate capital and disciplined risk management, rather than based on short-term market fluctuations.
playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.13 04:55 
 

Very good gold breakout EA that works in the current market. My only "complaint" is that seeing how extremely well it works it's easy to get greedy with risk settings, but we need to consider that in Aggressive mode it can be up to 8 trades per side triggered at same price, so our lot size or risk percent setting gets multiplied accordingly. I didn't realize this at first, which resulted in a loss larger than expected maximum on a certain unlucky day. I've since adjusted the settings to stay at reasonable risk and everything is good again. The developer provides all the needed support (which is how I know it's up to 8 trades and not some other maximum number).

Sugianto
17284
Reply from developer Sugianto 2026.07.13 05:40
hello there, thank you for the kind review.
Chun Hua Li
483
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:08 
 

很好的开发者。我已经实现了盈利。继续支持

Sugianto
17284
Reply from developer Sugianto 2026.07.13 05:40
hello there, thank you for the kind review.
Zhi Hu
796
Zhi Hu 2026.06.12 03:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sugianto
17284
Reply from developer Sugianto 2026.06.12 04:09
thank you for the review, I will add it in the next update
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