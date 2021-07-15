

NOTE : SETFILE CAN BE FOUND AT THE END OF THIS BLOG Hedging Pro Ultimate is a further development of

Hedging Pro Ultimate is a further development of Euro Hedge EA and One Direction Pro EA , by only taking the advantages of the two EAs to achieve the ultimate EA.









Open Position Mode :

1. Trend Specialist, bots will open positions following the trend movement.2. Start With Buy Sell, the bot will immediately open buy and sell positions simultaneously.3. Start With Manual Trade.

With Open Position Mode : Start With Manual Trade, you can execute trades using the buy/sell/buystop/sellstop/buylimit/selllimit buttons with lots and distances that you can set yourself through the panel that has been integrated with the ea.





Continue New Cycyle

continue new cycle= false, expert advisor will still manage open positions.

"Manage" means that it will keep opening and closing positions as needed until all positions close and will not open a new cycle after that.

News Filter

For the MT4 version it will use economic news calendar from the web https://ec.forexprostools.com . DST (Daylight Saving Time) and GMT Offset are calculated automatically.

The MT5 version will use the economic news calendar built in from the MT5 terminal.

News filter will stop all adding new positions, and will only close positions when the profit target is reached.





How to set news filter on MT4 version

https://ec.forexprostools.com in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'. To make sure the news filter is working properly, the user needs to set the web addressin the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'.

The settings are done in the following order: Tools\options\expert advisors and tick allow webrequest for listed URL and paste the following link: Click here

and click ok.

https:













For MT4 version, User must leave it blank for Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) , so that it only displays news related to that currency.

by default set, I still have to fill it with all the currency so that the user can know how to use it, but in the input parameter I have information so that the user can understand how to use it.

Differences in grid mode

The grid used a combination of:+ Grid Averaging : Open a long/Short position if the initial position is losing+ Grid Pyramid : Open a long/Short position if the initial position is profitable+ Simple H uses more Grid averaging with a composition of GRID averaging 80%: GRID Pyramid 20%+ Hedging Pro composition Grid Averaging Vs Grid Pyramid ==> 70:30+ Ultimate, composition Grid Averaging vs Grid Pyramid ==> 60:40+ Pyramid 1, composition Grid Averaging vs Grid Pyramid ==> 50:50For its use you can use an existing setfile.Pyramids are more suitable for index trading, where prices tend to move in one direction at a certain time and also if GOLD is moving in one direction when there is big news.





"Hedging" and "Pending Orders"





Lock by Drawdown/loss in money/loss in pips,

The bot will open a locking position according to the number of lots experiencing floating loss.

The drawdown calculation only includes the current chart.

Lock will be distributed evenly by opening positions opposite the number of open positions that experienced a drawdown/loss in money/loss in pips.

Example: 5 open positions buy a total of 5 lots, then the bot will open 5 open sell positions with a total of 5 lots in the initial stage.

Next stage the bot will continue to open hedge positions while doing partial closes.

The hedging position will only be opened once, if it has been partially closed, the bot will not reopen the position.







Select Close Partial Method





+ Close partial buy & sell: partial close by bringing 1 buy loss & 1 sell loss

+ Close partial buy / sell: partial close by bringing only 1 buy loss or 1 sell loss.

+ Close partial all: A combination of close partial buy & sell and close partial buy / sell.

The difference between Close Partial 1 and 2 in Auto Close Partial, in percentage

Close partial 1 includes the calculation of the last 2 positions to calculate the minimum profit needed to close the first losing position.

Recommended minimum profit 1st percentage last position profit to close partial 2: 40-50%, and minimum profit 2nd last position profit to close partial 2: 60-70%

Close partial 2 calculates the total profit of all the last positions to close the first losing position. The percentage is recommended between 0.5-1%

Start With Manual Trade

Buystop Button is for placing Pending Buy Stop

Sellstop Button is for placing Pending Sell Stop

Buylimit Button is for placing Pending Buy Limit

Selllimit Button is for placing Pending Sell Limit

Dist is to determine the Distance pending orders

Lotb is to determine lot buy

LotS is to determine lot sell

The Square Button is to hide all buttonsBUY button is for BuySell ​​button is for SellX All means Close All all positionsX Profit means Close All positions that are profitableX Loss means Close All losing positionsX Buy means Close All all buy positionsX Sell means Close All all sell positions





Difference between Martingale Type lot and Anti Martingale Type lot:

1. Martingale Lot: The bot will open a position with a larger lot if the initial position is lost.

2. Anti Martingale Lot: The bot will open a position with a larger lot if the initial position is profitable.

3. Mix Lot is a combination of Martingale lots and anti-Martingale lots.

Mix 1 is a combination of Martingale Lot 1 and Anti Martingale lots 1Mix 2 is a combination of Martingale Lot 2 and Anti Martingale lots 2Mix 3 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 3Mix 4 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 1Mix 5 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 2





Recommended Brokers:

All brokers who can provide low spreads and commissions with trustworthy licenses. Contact me for a suitable broker name for HPU. Recommended Trading Hours: Hours 00-08 server time (GMT +3)

Users can use Manage New Cycle for flexible trading hours.

Hours 00-08 server time (GMT +3)Users can use Manage New Cycle for flexible trading hours.

Notes:

+ Trade within your limits. + Past performance backtest does not reflect future results.+ Trade within your limits.

+ Please do a backtest using the MT5 terminal from metaquotes, as a comparison of the backtest results using the MT5 terminal from the broker.

+ MT5 Terminal Download link:

+ EA Link: here