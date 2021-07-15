Hedging Pro Ultimate

|NOTE : SETFILE CAN BE FOUND AT THE END OF THIS BLOG
Open Position Mode :1. Trend Specialist, bots will open positions following the trend movement.
2. Start With Buy Sell, the bot will immediately open buy and sell positions simultaneously.
3. Start With Manual Trade.
With Open Position Mode : Start With Manual Trade, you can execute trades using the buy/sell/buystop/sellstop/buylimit/selllimit buttons with lots and distances that you can set yourself through the panel that has been integrated with the ea.
Continue New Cycyle
continue new cycle= false, expert advisor will still manage open positions.
"Manage" means that it will keep opening and closing positions as needed until all positions close and will not open a new cycle after that.
News Filter
For the MT4 version it will use economic news calendar from the web https://ec.forexprostools.com . DST (Daylight Saving Time) and GMT Offset are calculated automatically.
The MT5 version will use the economic news calendar built in from the MT5 terminal.
News filter will stop all adding new positions, and will only close positions when the profit target is reached.
The settings are done in the following order: Tools\options\expert advisors and tick allow webrequest for listed URL and paste the following link: Click here
and click ok.
https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1
For MT4 version, User must leave it blank for Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) , so that it only displays news related to that currency.
by default set, I still have to fill it with all the currency so that the user can know how to use it, but in the input parameter I have information so that the user can understand how to use it.
Differences in grid modeThe grid used a combination of:
+ Grid Averaging : Open a long/Short position if the initial position is losing
+ Grid Pyramid : Open a long/Short position if the initial position is profitable
+ Simple H uses more Grid averaging with a composition of GRID averaging 80%: GRID Pyramid 20%
+ Hedging Pro composition Grid Averaging Vs Grid Pyramid ==> 70:30
+ Ultimate, composition Grid Averaging vs Grid Pyramid ==> 60:40
+ Pyramid 1, composition Grid Averaging vs Grid Pyramid ==> 50:50
For its use you can use an existing setfile.
Pyramids are more suitable for index trading, where prices tend to move in one direction at a certain time and also if GOLD is moving in one direction when there is big news.
"Hedging" and "Pending Orders"
Lock by Drawdown/loss in money/loss in pips,
Lock will be distributed evenly by opening positions opposite the number of open positions that experienced a drawdown/loss in money/loss in pips.
Example: 5 open positions buy a total of 5 lots, then the bot will open 5 open sell positions with a total of 5 lots in the initial stage.
Next stage the bot will continue to open hedge positions while doing partial closes.
The hedging position will only be opened once, if it has been partially closed, the bot will not reopen the position.
Select Close Partial Method
The difference between Close Partial 1 and 2 in Auto Close Partial, in percentage
Close partial 1 includes the calculation of the last 2 positions to calculate the minimum profit needed to close the first losing position.
Recommended minimum profit 1st percentage last position profit to close partial 2: 40-50%, and minimum profit 2nd last position profit to close partial 2: 60-70%
Close partial 2 calculates the total profit of all the last positions to close the first losing position. The percentage is recommended between 0.5-1%
Start With Manual Trade
The Square Button is to hide all buttons
BUY button is for Buy
Sell button is for Sell
X All means Close All all positions
X Profit means Close All positions that are profitable
X Loss means Close All losing positions
X Buy means Close All all buy positions
X Sell means Close All all sell positions
Difference between Martingale Type lot and Anti Martingale Type lot:
1. Martingale Lot: The bot will open a position with a larger lot if the initial position is lost.
2. Anti Martingale Lot: The bot will open a position with a larger lot if the initial position is profitable.
3. Mix Lot is a combination of Martingale lots and anti-Martingale lots.
Mix 2 is a combination of Martingale Lot 2 and Anti Martingale lots 2
Mix 3 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 3
Mix 4 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 1
Mix 5 is a combination of Martingale Lot 3 and Anti Martingale lots 2
Recommended Brokers:
All brokers who can provide low spreads and commissions with trustworthy licenses. Contact me for a suitable broker name for HPU.
Recommended Trading Hours:Hours 00-08 server time (GMT +3)
Users can use Manage New Cycle for flexible trading hours.
Notes:
+ Trade within your limits.
+ MT5 Terminal Download link: here
+ EA Link: here