Stop Out Monitor MT4

Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair.





With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur. So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level in percentage , where this information is very unreliable ( especially if you trade more than 1 currency), because the data is in total, and not detailed per currency.





I actually created this stop out monitor because there are some trading strategies I don't use stoploss, so I need to know for sure how many pips my account has a margin call. We may be able to calculate it manually, but if we trade more than 1 pair, it will be very good if you are assisted with monitoring tools that help us calculate it.









Trade safe guys.