GOLD Pyramid

4.33

Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements.

Need :

+ Hedging Account
+ VPS

Best Fx pair : EURUSD

FAQ | Setfile:  pls leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile

Expert parameters:
1. Manage Open Positions
+ Trade Buy: allow buy
+ Trade Sell: allow sell
+ Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed.
+ Select Entry Method: Select entry strategy
+ Reverse the signal: Reverse signal

2. Manage Lot and Money
+ Lot Type: Select lot type
+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Auto Manage lots
+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 5000/1000=5 x 0.01 =0.05 )
+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient
+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade

3. Manage GRID
+ Add grid only in the direction of the trend: Add a position following the trend/signal from the GOLD indicator
+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position
+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient
+ Maxtrade Buy : Max trade Buy allowed
+ Maxtrade Sell : Max trade Sell allowed

4. Manage Stoploss and Takeprofit
+ Use Stop Loss & Takeprofit: enable Stop Loss & takeprofit
+ Stop Loss (in pips): Stop loss in pips
+ Take Profit (in pips): Takeprofit in pips

5. Manage Trailing
+ Averaging Trailing, in pips: Trailing all in pips
+ Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips
+ Trailling Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips

6. Manage Drawdown Reduction
+ Use Auto Close Partial:
+ Select Close Partial Method:
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money
+ Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close
+ Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close.
+ 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close.
+ Auto Close Partial 3:
+ Select Close Partial 3 Method
+ Number of trades to activate partial close 3
+ Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3
+ min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position
+ Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial

7. Manage Close
+ Close opposite: Close all positions when there is an opposite signal.
+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.
+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.

8. Time Management
+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
+ Trade Start Time: Time to start trades
+ Trade End Time: The time the trading session ends

9. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use local time or vps time.

10. Manage Others
+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed
+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.

+ Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number. Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.



Reviews 4
Absar Alam Bajwa
495
Absar Alam Bajwa 2022.07.22 00:16 
 

This a fantastic EA and developer. It is table and profitable and the developer has helped me to tweak my setfiles for even better perfoemance. I am very impressed and the developer always answers my questions quickly and provides amazing support. So many rubbish EAs out there, but this is definitely not one of them

Robert Gregory Tiddy
3288
Robert Gregory Tiddy 2021.12.01 08:14 
 

This product is amazing, have to give credit to this on the amount of features and how good it works, its super smart! Keep up the good work mate!

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San Takashima
120
San Takashima 2022.08.05 20:12 
 

So far I'm happy with this EA and ready to buy a full version.

I have a problem with running this EA with Exness account with XAUUSD, but XAGUSD or EURUSD works on Exness.

I'm now ruuning the Gold on FXGT and seems to be working.

I'll update my review as soon as I finish running it on a demo.

My rating is now 3.5 stars upped from 1 star on my initil review.

Sugianto
17309
Reply from developer Sugianto 2022.08.05 20:34
Hi Mr San, Thank you for providing a review. I'm really sorry that I just saw your message on telegram. I rarely use Telegram, and I only read it after seeing your review. I have replied to your message on telegram.
Absar Alam Bajwa
495
Absar Alam Bajwa 2022.07.22 00:16 
 

This a fantastic EA and developer. It is table and profitable and the developer has helped me to tweak my setfiles for even better perfoemance. I am very impressed and the developer always answers my questions quickly and provides amazing support. So many rubbish EAs out there, but this is definitely not one of them

qingfu666
191
qingfu666 2022.02.03 16:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Gregory Tiddy
3288
Robert Gregory Tiddy 2021.12.01 08:14 
 

This product is amazing, have to give credit to this on the amount of features and how good it works, its super smart! Keep up the good work mate!

Sugianto
17309
Reply from developer Sugianto 2021.12.01 08:24
thank you mate for your kind words.
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