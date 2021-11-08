Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need :

+ Hedging Account

+ VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD

FAQ | Setfile: pls leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile

Expert parameters:

1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select Entry Method: Select entry strategy + Reverse the signal: Reverse signal





2. Manage Lot and Money

+ Lot Type: Select lot type

+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Auto Manage lots

+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 5000/1000=5 x 0.01 =0.05 )

+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot

+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient

+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade





3. Manage GRID + Add grid only in the direction of the trend: Add a position following the trend/signal from the GOLD indicator + Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position + Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient + Maxtrade Buy : Max trade Buy allowed + Maxtrade Sell : Max trade Sell allowed





4. Manage Stoploss and Takeprofit

+ Use Stop Loss & Takeprofit: enable Stop Loss & takeprofit

+ Stop Loss (in pips): Stop loss in pips

+ Take Profit (in pips): Takeprofit in pips





5. Manage Trailing

+ Averaging Trailing, in pips: Trailing all in pips

+ Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips

+ Trailling Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips





6. Manage Drawdown Reduction + Use Auto Close Partial: + Select Close Partial Method: + Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close. + Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money + Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close + Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage + Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close. + 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close. + 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close. + Auto Close Partial 3: + Select Close Partial 3 Method + Number of trades to activate partial close 3 + Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3 + min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position + Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial





7. Manage Close

+ Close opposite: Close all positions when there is an opposite signal.

+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.

+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.





8. Time Management

+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.

+ Trade Start Time: Time to start trades

+ Trade End Time: The time the trading session ends





9. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use local time or vps time.





10. Manage Others

+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed

+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.