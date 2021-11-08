Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements.
Need :
+ Hedging Account
+ VPS
Best Fx pair : EURUSD
FAQ | Setfile: pls leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile
Expert parameters:
1. Manage Open Positions
+ Trade Buy: allow buy
+ Trade Sell: allow sell
+ Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed.
+ Select Entry Method: Select entry strategy
+ Reverse the signal: Reverse signal
2. Manage Lot and Money
+ Lot Type: Select lot type
+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Auto Manage lots
+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 5000/1000=5 x 0.01 =0.05 )
+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient
+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade
3. Manage GRID
+ Add grid only in the direction of the trend: Add a position following the trend/signal from the GOLD indicator
+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position
+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient
+ Maxtrade Buy : Max trade Buy allowed
+ Maxtrade Sell : Max trade Sell allowed
4. Manage Stoploss and Takeprofit
+ Use Stop Loss & Takeprofit: enable Stop Loss & takeprofit
+ Stop Loss (in pips): Stop loss in pips
+ Take Profit (in pips): Takeprofit in pips
5. Manage Trailing
+ Averaging Trailing, in pips: Trailing all in pips
+ Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips
+ Trailling Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips
6. Manage Drawdown Reduction
+ Use Auto Close Partial:
+ Select Close Partial Method:
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money
+ Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close
+ Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close.
+ 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close.
+ Auto Close Partial 3:
+ Select Close Partial 3 Method
+ Number of trades to activate partial close 3
+ Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3
+ min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position
+ Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial
7. Manage Close
+ Close opposite: Close all positions when there is an opposite signal.
+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.
+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.
8. Time Management
+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
+ Trade Start Time: Time to start trades
+ Trade End Time: The time the trading session ends
9. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use local time or vps time.
10. Manage Others
+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed
+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.
+ Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number. Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.
This a fantastic EA and developer. It is table and profitable and the developer has helped me to tweak my setfiles for even better perfoemance. I am very impressed and the developer always answers my questions quickly and provides amazing support. So many rubbish EAs out there, but this is definitely not one of them