Hedging Pro Ultimate — Input Parameters Guide

A detailed reference for every input of the Hedging Pro Ultimate EA, using the labels shown in the terminal's Inputs tab. Each entry lists the on-screen label, its default value, and what it does.

General

Setfile Name (default: Hedging Pro Ultimate ) — Free-text label used to identify the loaded set. Purely a name tag; it has no effect on trading logic.

Manage Open Position

Trade Buy (default: true) — Master switch that allows the EA to open Buy positions. Turn it off to run sell-only.

Trade Sell (default: true) — Master switch that allows the EA to open Sell positions. Turn it off to run buy-only.

Open Position Mode (default: Start With Buy Sell) — Selects the entry engine that starts each cycle. Start With Manual Trade waits for your own first trade or trendline, Start With Buy Sell opens both directions immediately, Trend Specialist enters in the direction of trend, and Golden Wave uses the wave-based signal. Pick one; the other signal inputs apply only to their matching mode.

Period in bars for indicators (default: 20) — Lookback length, in bars, used by the entry indicators/levels. Larger values react to broader swings; smaller values react faster to recent price.

Minimum Wave (default: 50) — The minimum wave size (range) that must exist before a wave entry is considered. Filters out entries when the market is too flat.

Maximum Wave (default: 9999) — The maximum wave size allowed for a wave entry. Blocks entries when the swing is unusually large.

Reverse (default: true) — Reverses the signal direction. When on, a Buy signal opens a Sell and vice-versa — useful for counter-trend or contrarian setups.

Max Drawdown (0 = No Max DD) (default: 0) — A safety cap on drawdown for the open-position engine. 0 = no limit.

Delete trendline after opening a position (default: true) — When on, the manual trendline object is removed once a position is opened from it, so it doesn't re-trigger.

Continue New Cycle (default: true) — When on, the EA automatically starts a fresh cycle after the previous basket closes, keeping it running continuously.

Smart Multi Symbol Control (default: false) — When on, the EA coordinates risk across multiple symbols/charts instead of treating each chart independently.

Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk (default: 1) — With Smart Multi Symbol Control on, the maximum number of currency pairs allowed to hold open risk at the same time.

Manage Pending Order

Pending Order (default: true) — Master switch for the pending-order engine. When on, the EA places and trails pending orders instead of (or alongside) market entries.

Distance of pending order from the current price (in pips) (default: 20) — How far, in pips, the pending order is placed away from current price.

Step size to move pending order (in pips) (default: 1) — The minimum move, in pips, before the EA re-positions (trails) the pending order to follow price.

Manage Lot and Money

Type Lot (default: Martingale 2) — The lot-progression model for the grid. Options: Fixed Lot (constant 0.01), Anti Martingale 1 (0.01/0.02/0.03…), Anti Martingale 2 (0.01/0.02/0.04/0.08…), Martingale 1 (repeated steps 0.01/0.01/0.01/0.02…), Martingale 2 (linear 0.01/0.02/0.03…), Martingale 3 (geometric ×coefficient), and Mix 1–5 (blended progressions). Choose the one that matches your risk appetite.

AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01) (default: false) — When on, the starting lot is scaled automatically from the money set below. When off, the fixed Start Lot is used.

if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $ (default: 5000) — The account money base used to auto-scale the starting lot. Only applies when AutoLot is on. A smaller value produces larger lots.

if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot (default: 0.01) — The constant starting lot used when AutoLot is off. Also acts as the base lot for the progressions above.

Coefficient Multiplier for Martingale 3 / Mix Lot (default: 1.6) — The multiplier applied between grid steps when using the Martingale 3 or Mix lot models. Higher values grow the lot faster.

Maximal Lots (default: 0.1) — A hard ceiling on the lot size of any single order, regardless of the progression. Whatever the calculation produces is capped here.

Manage GRID

Open Next Grid only on a new bar (default: false) — When on, the next grid level can only open on the open of a new bar, preventing multiple fills within one candle.

Open Next Grid on Trend Direction (default: false) — When on, new grid orders are only added in the prevailing trend direction.

GRID Mode (default: Simple H) — Selects the grid/close engine. Options: Hedging Pro, Ultimate, Simple H, and Pyramid 1 — each defines how the basket is built and averaged.

Step (in pips) (default: 30) — The base spacing, in pips, between grid levels.

Total Buy to Start Expanding Step Buy (default: 1) — The number of open Buy trades after which the grid spacing begins to expand on the Buy side.

Total Sell to Start Expanding Step Sell (default: 1) — The number of open Sell trades after which the grid spacing begins to expand on the Sell side.

Expanding Step Coefficient (default: 1.5) — The factor by which grid spacing widens once expansion is triggered. Higher values spread later levels further apart.

MaxTrade Buy (default: 8) — Maximum number of Buy grid trades allowed at once.

MaxTrade Sell (default: 8) — Maximum number of Sell grid trades allowed at once.

Manage Lock

Lock By Drawdown/Money/Pips (default: false) — Master switch for the hedge-lock feature, which opens an opposite locking position to freeze a losing basket.

Select Lock Type (default: Lock by Drawdown) — Which trigger activates the lock. Lock by Drawdown (percentage), Lock by Loss in money, or Lock by Loss in Pips.

Lock if Drawdown, % (default: 25.0) — When Lock Type is Drawdown, the drawdown percentage at which the lock is applied.

Lock if loss, in money ($) (default: 100.0) — When Lock Type is Money, the floating loss in account currency at which the lock is applied.

Lock if loss, in pips (default: 100) — When Lock Type is Pips, the floating loss in pips at which the lock is applied.

Manage Close

Close opposite (default: false) — When on, opening a trade in one direction closes any opposite-direction positions first.

Use Daily Target Profit, in money (default: false) — Master switch for the daily money profit target.

Daily Target, $ (default: 50) — The daily profit goal in account currency. Once reached, the EA stops opening new trades for the day.

Remove expert if daily target is achieved (default: false) — When on, the EA removes itself from the chart after the daily target is hit.

Use Cut loss (in money) (default: false) — Master switch for the money-based emergency stop on the whole basket.

Cut loss if loss, $ (default: 100.0) — The floating loss in account currency at which the entire basket is closed.

Use Cut loss by Drawdown (in percentage) (default: false) — Master switch for the drawdown-based emergency stop.

Cut loss if Drawdown, % (default: 25.0) — The account drawdown percentage at which the entire basket is closed.

Close All Profit (default: false) — Master switch that closes all positions once a combined profit target is reached.

Select Profit in Money Or Percentages (default: Percentages) — Whether the Close All Profit target is measured in Money or as a Percentage of balance.

The value for 'Money Or Percentages' (default: 100.0) — The target value used by Close All Profit, interpreted according to the setting above.

Manage SL-TP Settings

Use Stoploss & Takeprofit (in pips) (default: false) — Master switch for fixed per-order stop-loss and take-profit.

Stop Loss (in pips), 0 = no stoploss (default: 0) — Stop-loss distance in pips. 0 = disabled.

Take Profit (in pips), 0 = no takeprofit (default: 0) — Take-profit distance in pips. 0 = disabled.

Enable Virtual TP Average (default: false) — When on, the EA closes the whole basket at a virtual average take-profit rather than per-order TPs.

Take Profit Average (in pips) (default: 0) — The average-price take-profit distance in pips used when Virtual TP Average is on.

Manage Trailing

Averaging Trailing (default: false) — Master switch for the pip-based trailing stop that works on the basket's average price.

Trailing Start, in pips (default: 10) — Profit in pips that must be reached before the trailing stop activates.

Trailing Step, in pips (default: 5) — The minimum move in pips before the trailing stop is shifted again, preventing constant tiny modifications.

Manage Trailing Money

Trailing (in money) (default: false) — Master switch for a trailing stop measured in account currency instead of pips.

Trailstart $ (default: 1) — The floating profit in money at which money-trailing activates.

Trailstep $ (default: 0.1) — The minimum profit increase in money before the money-trailing level is advanced.

Trail Money All (in Percent) (default: false) — Master switch for trailing the whole basket's profit as a percentage.

Profit Money Start, % (default: 1) — The profit percentage at which percentage-trailing activates.

Profit Money Step, % (default: 0.2) — The minimum profit-percentage increase before the trailing level is advanced.

Manage Drawdown Reduction

Use Auto Close Partial (default: false) — Master switch for the first partial-close engine, which trims the basket to reduce drawdown.

Select Close Partial Method (default: Close Partial Buy/Sell) — How partial closes are applied. Close Partial Buy & Sell, Close Partial Buy/Sell, Close Partial Buy/Sell 2, Close Partial All, or Close Partial All 2.

Number of trade to activate partial close (default: 2) — The number of open trades required before partial close 1 becomes active.

Select Partial Takeprofit Method (default: Partial TakeProfit in money) — Whether the partial-close profit trigger is measured in pips or in money.

Minimum profit for close partial (default: 2) — The minimum profit (in pips or money, per the method above) required before a partial close is executed.

Use Auto Close Partial 2, in percentage (default: false) — Master switch for the second partial-close engine, which works on percentage profit levels.

Number of trade to activate partial close 2 (default: 5) — The number of open trades required before partial close 2 becomes active.

1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, % (default: 40) — The first percentage-of-profit level at which a portion is closed.

2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, % (default: 60) — The second percentage-of-profit level at which a further portion is closed.

Auto Close Partial 3 (default: false) — Master switch for the third partial-close engine.

Select Close Partial 3 Method (default: Close Partial Mode 1) — Chooses between Close Partial Mode 1 and Close Partial Mode 2 for the third engine.

Number of trade to activate partial close 3 (default: 2) — The number of open trades required before partial close 3 becomes active.

Lots to start close partial (default: 0.5) — The lot threshold at which partial closing begins for this engine.

min Profit to close (in pips) (default: 30) — The minimum profit in pips required before this engine closes a portion.

Partial close percentage, % (default: 50) — The percentage of the position volume closed on each partial close.

Time Management

Use time control, in broker's server time (default: false) — Master switch for the daily trading-window filter. When off, the EA may trade at any time.

Trade Start Time (default: 01:00) — The server time at which trading is allowed to begin each day.

Trade End Time (default: 14:00) — The server time after which no new trades are opened.

Trade in Monday … Sunday (defaults: all true) — Per-day on/off switches. Uncheck a day to keep the EA out of the market on that day.

Close All Trades at The End of Each Season (default: false) — When on, all open trades are closed once the daily trading window ends, so nothing is carried outside the allowed hours.

Manage Continue New Cycle

Manage Continue New Cycle, in broker's server time (default: false) — Master switch that restricts new cycle starts to defined server-time sessions.

Use Session 1 (default: true) — Enables the first cycle-start session.

Session 1 Start / Session 1 End (defaults: 01:01 / 11:59) — The server-time window for session 1.

Use Session 2 (default: true) — Enables the second cycle-start session.

Session 2 Start / Session 2 End (defaults: 18:01 / 23:59) — The server-time window for session 2.

Use Session 3 (default: false) — Enables the third cycle-start session.

Session 3 Start / Session 3 End (defaults: 00:00 / 23:59) — The server-time window for session 3.

Manage News

Stop Trade by News (default: false) — Master switch for the economic-news filter. When on, the EA avoids trading around scheduled events.

Show News Only This Chart Currency (default: false) — When on, only news events affecting the chart's currencies are considered.

High importance (default: true) — Include high-impact news in the filter.

High importance color (default: Red) — Marker color for high-impact events on the chart.

Medium importance (default: false) — Include medium-impact news in the filter.

Medium importance color (default: Blue) — Marker color for medium-impact events.

Low importance (default: false) — Include low-impact news in the filter.

Low importance color (default: Green) — Marker color for low-impact events.

Show description of objects (default: false) — When on, shows text descriptions next to the news markers.

Stop trade X seconds before the news (default: 3600) — How many seconds before an event the EA stops trading. 3600 = one hour.

Stop trade X seconds after the news (default: 3600) — How many seconds after an event the EA stays out before resuming. 3600 = one hour.

Show timer before and after news (default: true) — Displays a countdown timer around news events on the chart.

Period news updates in seconds (default: 86400) — How often the news calendar is refreshed. 86400 = once per day.

Close All At News Event (default: false) — When on, all open trades are closed when a qualifying news event arrives.

Manage Others

Max Spread (in Pips) (default: 5) — The maximum spread, in pips, the EA will tolerate. Above this value, entries are blocked.

Max Slippage (in Pips) (default: 3) — Maximum slippage tolerated on execution, in pips. Orders that would exceed this are not filled.

Coefficient (if Freeze = 0 Or StopsLevels = 0) (default: 1) — A fallback distance coefficient used when the broker reports a zero freeze level or zero stops level, so SL/TP placement still has a safe minimum.

Magic number (0 ==> All Magic's) (default: 8055) — A unique ID that tags this EA's orders so they are never confused with manual trades or other EAs. Setting it to 0 makes the EA manage every position on the symbol.

Show additional info (default: true) — Shows or hides the extra information panel on the chart. Visual only.

Line Width (default: 2) — The pixel width of lines drawn by the EA. Cosmetic only.

Show Button (default: true) — Shows or hides the on-chart control buttons.

Button Corner (default: Left Upper) — Which chart corner the button panel is anchored to.

Button X Axis (default: 120) — Horizontal offset of the button panel, in pixels.

Button Y Axis (default: 20) — Vertical offset of the button panel, in pixels.

Button Text Color (default: White) — The text color of the on-chart buttons. Cosmetic only.

Text Color (default: White Smoke) — The color of the on-chart info text. Cosmetic only.

Font Size (default: 10) — The font size of the on-chart text. Cosmetic only.

Built-in Safeguards (automatic, not inputs)

These behaviors work behind the inputs above and shape how they play out: