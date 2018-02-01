Send mail demo

This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders.

The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account.

Limitations: In this demo version, notifications are available only for the GBPCHF currency pair. To use notifications on all currency pairs, please check the full version at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24106.

The full version is available at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24106


Expert Advisor Settings

  • Notification_for_new_open_orders - sends notifications about new opened orders;
  • Notification_for_new_closed_orders - sends notifications about new closed orders;
  • _OrderTicket - display the ticket of the opened order in the notification;
  • _OrderOpenTime - display the time the order was opened in the notification;
  • _OrderCloseTime - display the time the order was closed in the notification;
  • _OrderType - display the order type in the notification (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop);
  • _OrderLots - display the volume of the opened order in the notification;
  • _OrderSymbol - display the instrument of the opened order in the notification;
  • _OrderOpenPrice - display the opening price in the notification;
  • _OrderClosePrice - display the closing price in the notification;
  • _OrderStopLoss - display the Stop Loss of the order in the notification;
  • _OrderTakeProfit - display the Take Profit of the order in the notification;
  • _OrderProfit - display the profit of the closed order in the notification;
  • _OrderComment - display the order comment in the notification;
  • _Alert - display an alert when the order is opened/closed;
  • _Print - display a message in the journal when the order is opened/closed;
  • _SendMail - send a message to email when the order is opened/closed;
  • _OnInit - notification that the Expert Advisor is running;
  • _OnDeinit - notification that the Expert Advisor has stopped working.

This Expert Advisor can only be used with a proper configuration of Email in MetaTrader 4.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Close Orders new
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The trading panel (EA) is intended for the fast and convenient closing of orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is a trader's assistant allowing to automate routine actions. The "Close" button closes all orders on the symbol of the chart, on which the EA is running. The "Close all" button closes all orders (on all symbols) which are open in the terminal. The EA does not work with pending orders. If closing fails, the EA displays the full error information on the screen. Also the EA shows the t
Send mail Monitor
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This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders. The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account. Expert Advisor Settings Notification_for_new_open_orders - sends notifications about new opened orders; Notification_for_new_closed_or
Stochastic Divergence
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The indicator displays divergence and convergence on all instruments. It works on all timeframes. After finding divergence/convergence, the indicator draws a Buy or a Sell arrow according to the detected signal.  Settings Buy - show buy signals Sell - show sell signals Divergence - show divergence on the chart Convergence - show convergence on the chart KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - Stochastic settings drawPriceTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on a price chart drawIndicatorTren
Trade Click
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilities
Trade Click is a trading panel allowing you to perform trading operations with one click based on your risk preferences. The panel allows trading any financial instrument and provides options for fast changing of symbols or periods. You can choose to enter a trade and automatically calculate your lot size based on how much of your account you want to risk. You can also set a fixed volume for your trades. Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels in points. The "Close For Symbol" button a
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