PropFirm Consistency Analyst

Introducing "PropFirm Consistency Analyst" — your dynamic companion for achieving consistency in proprietary trading. This innovative Expert Advisor operates seamlessly, continuously calculating consistency metrics between two specified dates, providing real-time insights throughout the trading month.

Tailored specifically for prop traders, this tool serves as a dedicated ally in meeting the stringent consistency requirements set by some proprietary firms. By evaluating trading performance on the fly, "PropFirm Consistency Analyst" empowers traders to stay on track and adapt their strategies accordingly to maintain the desired level of consistency.

Gone are the days of manual tracking and guesswork. With "PropFirm Consistency Analyst," traders can rely on accurate and up-to-date assessments of their trading activity, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their performance with precision.

Experience the convenience and efficiency of a tool designed to enhance consistency and elevate your trading to new heights. With "PropFirm Consistency Analyst" by your side, achieving and surpassing the consistency standards of your prop firm has never been easier.


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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