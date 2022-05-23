Stochastic Advanced MT5

The "Stochastic Advanced" indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Displaying the signals of the "Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself

    2. The ability to display on the current chart not only current signals, but also signals one time frame higher

    3. A filter system similar to the “Three Screens of Elder” strategy. Allows you to leave only trend signals

    4. Indicator customization system. You can change the type, color and size of indicator signals

    5. Alert system. If there is a signal on the price chart, the indicator will notify you about it

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Recommended products
    Divergence Matrix Pro
    The Hung Ngo
    Indicators
    Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
    TheRealPrice Spread Line Indicator MT5
    Denis De Oliveira Ramos
    Indicators
    TheRealPrice v3.0 | Ultimate Spread & Ask Visualizer TheRealPrice is a high-precision utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to expose the hidden cost of every trade: The Spread . While standard charts only display the Bid price, professional traders know that buy orders and short-exits happen at the Ask price. TheRealPrice bridges this gap by drawing a dynamic, real-time horizontal line that tracks the exact Ask level, providing a clear visual representation of the current market spread. Why do you
    Accumulation Bar MT5 rq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex   Indicator   Accumulation Bar   Pattern for MT5. Indicator  " Accumulation Bar "  is very powerful   breakout-focused indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator detects  price accumulation in narrow area   during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order and SL locations. Bullish  Accumulation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  Accumulation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). No repaint, No delay, High R/R ratio (reward/risk). I ndic
    Stochastic R
    Antony Augustine
    Indicators
    Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
    Fractal Advanced MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
    Red Zone Monitor
    Tatsuya Otani
    Indicators
    RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
    Cosmic Scalper
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicators
    Cosmic Scalper – MT5 A multi-layer momentum engine designed to track short-, medium- and long-range volatility shifts. It plots three pairs of dynamic trend lines: Cosmic Pulses (bullish drift) and Nebula Surges (bearish drift). These lines adjust using ATR-based quantum ranges, galactic high/low scans, and trend-biased filtering. When strength conditions align, the indicator prints Nova Buy or Supernova Sell dots, factoring wick structure, volatility bursts, candle body expansion, future midpoi
    SessionsRangeZone
    Vladimir Utkin
    Indicators
    RangeZone  Indicator General Overview: Global Exchange Trading from East to West World financial markets operate on the principle of continuous trading sessions, where activity moves with the sun from one financial center to another. Understanding this dynamic is key to successful trading! How Trading Moves Around the World: Asian Session   (Sydney, Tokyo): Opens first, sets the tone for daily volatility Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Asian indices Often forms key support/resistance level
    Ichimoku Advanced Free
    Hoang Ngoc Thach
    Indicators
    Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
    Triple SuperTrend Histo
    Ryszard Kadow
    Indicators
    Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
    Universal Soul Reaper
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicators
    Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
    SlopeChannelB MT5
    MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
    Indicators
    SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals. Main features of the indicator: Sloping price movement channel : The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting : Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in differen
    Supply and Demand DE Inspired EA
    Lesiba Shalton Letsoalo
    Experts
    Supply and Demand DE inspired EA Professional Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Overview This advanced Expert Advisor automatically identifies and trades high-probability Supply and Demand zones using institutional trading principles. The EA combines classical supply/demand zone detection with modern confirmation filters including Break of Structure (BoS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and higher timeframe validation. 5m chart Setfile link: https://drive.google.com/
    FREE
    Complete SMC Indicator MT5
    Tola Moses Hector
    Indicators
    Complete SMC/ICT Indicator MT5 — Smart Money Concepts Tool The Complete SMC/ICT Indicator is a standalone Smart Money Concepts analysis tool that runs directly on the chart window. It provides institutional‑grade detection of market structures, imbalances, and liquidity zones, with full customization and alerts. Features The indicator detects ten core SMC elements: swing highs and lows, fair value gaps, order blocks, breaks of structure, changes of character, market structure shifts, equal hig
    Notification TouchGuard Alert
    Alireza Zahedi
    Indicators
    TouchGuard Alert – Advanced Price Alert & Notification Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) TouchGuard Alert is a fast, lightweight, and highly accurate price-touch Alert & Notification system designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It automatically sends real-time Alerts, Pop-Up Alerts, Email Notifications, Push Notifications and early-warning notifications when price touches or approaches your chart objects. Key Features (High-Precision Alert & Notification System) Comprehensive P
    KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
    Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
    Indicators
    Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
    Advanced Trading Chaos
    Sergei Gurov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
    MACD Divergence MT5
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
    Msm Currency Power Meter
    Muhammad Sirazul Monir
    Indicators
    MSM Currency Power Meter (MT5 Version) The MSM Currency Power Meter is a highly sophisticated, real-time multi-currency strength dashboard engineered exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator eliminates market guesswork by visually decoding the true relative strength and weakness of the 8 major global currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, and JPY . Key Features & Mechanics: Real-Time Matrix Calculations: It monitors 16 core currency pairs simultaneously, analyzing cu
    RBreaker
    Zhong Long Wu
    Indicators
    RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
    Cvd Divergence
    Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
    Indicators
    CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
    Fractals
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    Indicators
    The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
    Trend pointer mt5
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicators
    An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Indicators
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
    Gekko MACD Plus
    Rodrigo Galeote
    3 (3)
    Indicators
    Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
    Has rsi signal
    Evgenii Savinov
    Indicators
    HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
    FXC iDeM DivergencE MT5
    Zsolt Haromszeki
    Indicators
    FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
    Visual Dynamic Volatility Bands Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Unlock the Market's Rhythm with Visual Dynamic Volatility Bands Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable swings of the market with outdated tools? Do you struggle to find clear, reliable entry and exit points in today's vo
    Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro
    Sayuri Hondo
    Indicators
    Professional Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Tool Transform Your Technical Analysis with 4 Powerful Tools in One Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is a powerful 4-in-1 technical analysis indicator that combines Fractal Detection, N-Wave Analysis, ZigZag Patterns, and Divergence Detection with an intelligent real-time information panel. 4 powerful analysis tools in one indicator 36 customizable alert combinations Drag-and-drop movable information panel Multi-timeframe support (15min, 1H, 4H)
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (143)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (93)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.61 (31)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.43 (53)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    FX Trend MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    Reversion King Indicator
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.69 (55)
    Indicators
    ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (25)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Crystal Quantum Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
    Bill Williams Advanced
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
    More from author
    Bill Williams Advanced
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    Trader Evolution
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    " Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Trader Evolution MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    " Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
    Elliott Wave Helper
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    4.92 (13)
    Utilities
    Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
    Pure View
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The " Pure View " indicator is designed to quickly display and hide indicators on the chart. Description 1. Currently Pure View works with Stochastic, MACD, RSI indicators 2. Displaying and hiding indicators occurs using hot keys 3. The key combination Shift + C will display or hide the "Stochastic" indicator on the chart 4. The key combination Shift + V will display or hide the "RSI" indicator on the chart 5. The key combination Shift + B will display or hide the "MACD" indicator on the chart A
    FREE
    Price action finder
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
    Elliott Wave Helper MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
    Trading Helper
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    Utilities
    Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
    Gartley Hunter MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
    Stochastic Advanced MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    Indicators
    The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
    Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
    Price Action Finder Multi MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    Indicators
    The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Pat
    Fractal Advanced MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    Indicators
    Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT 5 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
    Price Action Finder MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
    Gartley Hunter MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
    Price Action Finder Multi MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Pat
    Fractal Advanced MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
    Filter:
    Kai2905
    66
    Kai2905 2022.08.25 16:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review