Price Action Finder Multi MT5

5

The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Force bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer

    2. Automatic search for Price Action patterns on dozens of instruments and all standard timeframes at once

    3. The indicator places the found patterns in a table within which you can switch between them

    4. Signal filtering system. The indicator is capable of displaying both all possible patterns and only trend ones

    5. Advanced system of alerts and push notifications. As soon as the indicator finds a pattern on any instrument, it will notify you

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Reviews 5
    Bruno651
    114
    Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:35 
     

    И этот индикатор, как и все остальные индикаторы автора, на высоте, вообще можно выстраивать торговые системы на данном индикаторе!

    elite luis
    3481
    elite luis 2024.04.13 16:48 
     

    Author very prompt and open to suggestion added email alert upon request 5 stars!

    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
    470
    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2023.08.09 12:23 
     

    ОТЛИЧНЫЙ ИНДИКАТОР, СПАСИБО ЗА РАЗРАБОТКУ!!

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    Bruno651
    114
    Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:35 
     

    И этот индикатор, как и все остальные индикаторы автора, на высоте, вообще можно выстраивать торговые системы на данном индикаторе!

    elite luis
    3481
    elite luis 2024.04.13 16:48 
     

    Author very prompt and open to suggestion added email alert upon request 5 stars!

    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
    470
    Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2023.08.09 12:23 
     

    ОТЛИЧНЫЙ ИНДИКАТОР, СПАСИБО ЗА РАЗРАБОТКУ!!

    postrelovvv
    24
    postrelovvv 2023.01.20 17:15 
     

    Скажу так: Очень помогает функция фильтрации, иногда по собственной невнимательности можно открыть сделку против тренда и не заметить этого. Автоматический поиск свечных паттернов работает на ура, очень помогает ленивым людям в торговле, самому искать не нужно. Коротко говоря, если ты ленивый как я, но хочешь взять себе в вооружение прайс экшн - это то, что тебе сильно поможет)

    Zarypoff
    19
    Zarypoff 2023.01.17 10:08 
     

    Для меня плюсы такие:

    1. Отлично экономит время на контроль паттернов Прайс Экшен. Купил для контроля, что бы не пропускать ничего.

    2. Оповещения на телефон отлично работают, позволяют не пропустить вход если не у компьютера.

    От себя советую обязательно смотреть на уровни поддержки/сопротивления и новости рынка что бы использовать Прайс Экшен.

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