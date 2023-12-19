The "Pure View" indicator is designed to quickly display and hide indicators on the chart.

1. Currently Pure View works with Stochastic, MACD, RSI indicators

2. Displaying and hiding indicators occurs using hot keys

3. The key combination Shift + C will display or hide the "Stochastic" indicator on the chart

4. The key combination Shift + V will display or hide the "RSI" indicator on the chart

5. The key combination Shift + B will display or hide the "MACD" indicator on the chart



Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add as friend".