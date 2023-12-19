Pure View

5

The "Pure View" indicator is designed to quickly display and hide indicators on the chart.

Description

1. Currently Pure View works with Stochastic, MACD, RSI indicators

2. Displaying and hiding indicators occurs using hot keys

3. The key combination Shift + C will display or hide the "Stochastic" indicator on the chart

4. The key combination Shift + V will display or hide the "RSI" indicator on the chart

5. The key combination Shift + B will display or hide the "MACD" indicator on the chart

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add as friend".

Reviews 2
Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.02.10 09:36 
 

класс, еще была бы возможность менять в параметрах индикатора инструменты, скажем на аллигатора и фракталы.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2023.12.23 18:44 
 

Очень удобный. Мне понравилось. Спасибо.

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Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.02.10 09:36 
 

класс, еще была бы возможность менять в параметрах индикатора инструменты, скажем на аллигатора и фракталы.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2023.12.23 18:44 
 

Очень удобный. Мне понравилось. Спасибо.

Siarhei Vashchylka
7716
Reply from developer Siarhei Vashchylka 2023.12.23 21:05
Спасибо! Приятного пользования!
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